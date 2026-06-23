Rassie Erasmus has responded after a Springbok veteran faced backlash following a difficult URC final performance

The coach has explained why he continues to back one of South Africa’s most experienced players

A former Ireland star’s harsh assessment sparked debate among rugby fans ahead of the Springboks’ next Test

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Springboks veteran Handré Pollard came under heavy criticism following his performance in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final between Leinster and the Vodacom Bulls on Friday, 19 June 2026.

Handre Pollard of the Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship grand final match between Leinster and the Vodacom Bulls at Croke Park in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

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The Bulls suffered a 36-7 defeat, with Pollard’s display receiving backlash from pundits and fans. The 32-year-old recorded five carries for 25 metres, completed 10 passes, and had no offloads or line breaks during the match.

Handré Pollard’s form questioned

The double Rugby World Cup winner was heavily criticised, including by former Ireland international and current pundit Simon Zebo, who questioned the performances of Pollard and Canan Moodie after the final.

“Pollard, a World Cup winner. He’s been the worst player on the pitch. Canan Moodie, you could say the same thing about him. You rely on your best players to step up in big games. They have been nothing short of horrible,” Zebo said.

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Despite the criticism, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has come out in defence of the experienced flyhalf.

Quan Horn was handed the Springbok No 10 jersey during Saturday’s 80-31 victory over the Barbarians, while Vusi Moyo also impressed after coming off the bench. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu remains sidelined through injury but is expected to return ahead of South Africa’s series against the All Blacks in August and September.

Rassie Erasmus backs Handré Pollard ahead of England Test

Speaking ahead of the Springboks’ Nations Championship clash against England on 4 July, Erasmus admitted Pollard was not at his best for the Bulls but insisted the flyhalf had consistently delivered for South Africa. The coach said outside criticism did not always consider the environment players operate in at the franchise level and stressed that there was no reason to believe Pollard had suddenly become a poor player.

“I have worked with him since 2018,” Erasmus said of the player who played a key role in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs.

“When we get them here, we know what we have in them, and they understand our game plan.”

Erasmus added that selecting players purely based on franchise form could be difficult because coaches do not always know the full circumstances behind a team’s performances.

“You don’t know the set-up, the team spirit, what happened that week. Are they all in sync? Are they all happy?” he said.

Rassie Erasmus speaks with Handre Pollard of South Africa during the warm-up before the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Scotland and South Africa. Image: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks coach acknowledged that Pollard struggled during the Bulls’ Dublin final defeat, admitting the veteran flyhalf “didn’t set the game alight”. However, he backed the World Cup winner and said Pollard had never let the national team down.

Erasmus questioned why Pollard would suddenly become a poor player, pointing out that there were no injury concerns and suggesting the experienced No 10 had simply gone through a short dip in form.

Pollard has also acknowledged the frustration from supporters, saying the reactions show how much they care about the Springboks rather than being purely negative criticism.

Elton Jantjies reportedly faces SARS tax demand

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok star Elton Jantjies is reportedly entangled in financial and legal troubles with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), with claims that he owes more than R300,000 in unpaid taxes.

Jantjies, who is currently serving a rugby ban, has reportedly been issued with a final demand by the tax authority.

Source: Briefly News