Former Springbok flyhalf Patrick Lambie recently completed a new family home on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast

Lambie worked with architect Lisa Rorich and contractor Karl Wang to bring his vision for sustainable coastal living to life

The couple partnered with furniture brand Weylandts to furnish the home with handcrafted, nature-inspired pieces

Former Springbok flyhalf Patrick Lambie has completed construction of a new family home at Seaton Estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, combining sustainable building materials, sweeping sea views and a design philosophy centred on outdoor living.

The property sits within Seaton Estate, a coastal development by Collins Residential, and was built in accordance with the estate's architectural and design guidelines. Lambie worked closely with architect Lisa Rorich and contractor Karl Wang throughout the building process to shape a home that reflects his family's lifestyle rather than a generic blueprint.

Design Driven by Nature and Light

Natural light and ventilation informed several key design decisions. Rather than fitting en suite bathrooms on the upper floor, Lambie opted for shared bathrooms to allow better airflow and more light through the living spaces. Interior areas flow directly onto the garden and patio, creating zones for both entertaining and relaxation.

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"Our design really brings the outdoors in," Lambie said. "This allows us to enjoy the stunning views and coastal breeze every day."

The material palette draws on timber, stone and off-shutter concrete — choices Lambie described as both durable and visually enduring. "All the materials are both durable and beautiful," he explained. "Future homeowners should choose materials that will stand the test of time, both aesthetically and structurally." The earthy tones allow the home to settle naturally into its coastal surroundings, ageing well rather than showing wear.

Landscaping was also a deliberate priority, with generous lawn areas designed to give the Lambie children room to play outdoors.

**Furnishing with Craft and Intention**

Patrick and his wife Kate took an active role in selecting the home's interior pieces, partnering with furniture and homeware brand Weylandts to curate a collection that celebrates craftsmanship and sustainability. Woven tapestries, handcrafted furniture and textured finishes bring the outdoors into the interior aesthetic, creating continuity between the garden and the living spaces.

"We wanted a home that was a reflection of us, not just a property that ticks boxes," Lambie said. "A home that suits your needs will always be more fulfilling in the long term."

Source: Briefly News