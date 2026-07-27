South African property investors shared day 6 of a 60-day project to transform what he called an ugly house into an AI-inspired home

The content creators and partners demolished walls and windows inside the property, creating an open-plan feel

Viewers were glued to the series and could not wait to see what the finished home would look like on day 60

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Local property investors hooked viewers online by documenting a 60-day project to turn an ugly house into an AI-inspired home. Image: @nongswealth

Source: TikTok

Mzansi property investors are turning heads online with a renovation series that is capturing the imagination of thousands. TikTok account @nongswealth posted day 6 of the project on 26 July 2026, showing the early stages of what he and his business partner are calling an AI-inspired home transformation. The pair are giving what they described as an ugly house a complete overhaul, with a target of completing the project by day 60.

Inside the AI-inspired renovation

Once finished, they say it will be someone's dream home. The latest update gave followers a look at the work happening on the inside. Windows were taken down and several walls removed, opening up the space into a more modern, open-plan layout. Construction crews were still active in other parts of the property, continuing the demolition phase.

The vision behind the project goes beyond a standard house flip. The creators are drawing inspiration from AI design concepts, aiming to deliver a home that feels futuristic and well-considered. The series has been building a loyal following, with viewers returning for each new update to track the progress.

Watch the day 6 progress update in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the house flip series

With 54 days still to go, the anticipation is building. Followers are eager to see whether the final result lives up to the bold promise of an AI-inspired dream home.

User @user898691868585485 said:

"Keep these videos coming, can't wait for day 60."

User @moetiysl shared:

"Guys, I love your videos. Thanks for sharing the journey"

User @MinisterPrecious asked:

"Did you have to get municipal approval before demolishing the walls?"

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Source: Briefly News