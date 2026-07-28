Eben Etzebeth faces a crucial opportunity as he closes in on his long-awaited Springbok return after months on the sidelines

One Rugby Championship match could shape Rassie Erasmus' selection plans ahead of the All Blacks series

Nick Mallett believes recent performances have raised the stakes for returning Springbok stars

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Eben Etzebeth's expected return against Argentina could determine whether the Springbok veteran starts against the All Blacks, according to former coach Nick Mallett. Image: David Rodgers

Source: Getty Images

Eben Etzebeth's expected return against Argentina could become one of the biggest selection moments of South Africa's season, with the veteran lock facing a fight to reclaim his place ahead of the All Blacks series.

The double Rugby World Cup winner has not featured for the Springboks since the end of 2025 after serving a lengthy suspension before suffering another injury setback. Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett believes the Argentina Test could determine whether Etzebeth returns to the starting line-up.

Argentina Test could shape Eben Etzebeth's comeback

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett questioned whether Etzebeth would be ready to walk straight back into the team.

"A guy like Eben Etzebeth has taken such a long time to get back into the mix," Mallett said.

"So you've got to have a question mark as to whether one game against Argentina and some really intense alignment camps are going to be enough for him to go straight into an All Blacks Test."

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus. Image: Ian Cook/CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springbok competition has intensified

Mallett said returning players could no longer rely solely on their reputations.

"You can only live on reputation for so long. You've actually got to perform," he said.

"The players who've played over the last three weekends have all performed well. So the guys coming back from injury know this Argentina game is a very, very important one for them."

Etzebeth is expected to be available before South Africa's meetings with New Zealand, but Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cobus Wiese have provided Rassie Erasmus with strong alternatives while the veteran lock has been unavailable.

If Etzebeth returns against Argentina, the match may prove to be more than just another comeback. It could play a decisive role in determining whether he starts against the All Blacks later in the Rugby Championship.

Springboks squad grows ahead of Argentina Test

Briefly News also reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has strengthened his training squad ahead of the Argentina Test by recalling prop Ntuthuko Mchunu.

The move takes the training group to 44 players as competition for places intensifies.

Source: Briefly News