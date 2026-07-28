DJ Tira and Afrotainment's lawyers sent a formal cease and desist letter to a podcaster over allegedly defamatory statements

The letter demands that the podcaster remove all content and publish a full retraction within 7 days or face legal action

Mzansi is divided over whether Tira actually has a winnable case against the podcaster

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DJ Tira's Afrotainment has taken legal action against a podcaster. Image: djtira

Source: UGC

Afrotainment boss DJ Tira and his record label are taking legal aim at a podcaster who reportedly made defamatory allegations about the music mogul, including claims that he abused artists on his roster.

A cease and desist letter from his Attorneys, shared on X by blogger Sihle Mavuso on Monday, 27 July 2026, has set Mzansi talking.

Tira sues podcaster

The legal correspondence demands that the podcaster, Fly Motion, real name Sandile Makhanya, immediately stop making, publishing, or spreading any false or defamatory statements about Tira and Afrotainment. The letter also instructs the recipient to pull down all existing social media posts, clips, and recordings tied to the allegations.

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Beyond removing the content, the attorneys are pushing for a full public retraction in which the podcaster acknowledges that the statements were false, misleading, and without a factual basis. Makhanya was given a seven-day window to provide a written undertaking confirming compliance. The letter warns that failure to do so will result in Tira enforcing his rights through further legal action.

The allegations made by the podcaster reportedly included claims of artist abuse and other serious accusations against Tira and his label. Afrotainment is one of South Africa's most prominent house music imprints, home to several well-known acts over the years.

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi has since shared its thoughts on the matter. Some people pointed out perceived contradictions in the legal letter itself.

@CeleNkumbuza laughed:

"Stating Afrotainment is no more, despite there being no public announcement, they have ceased to exist. Is that a defamatory statement..? 🤣🤣"

@bhuti_90079 asked:

"What did Fly say?"

@lucky_gwija bluntly stated:

"There is no case here"

DJ Tira's Afrotainment has sued a podcaster. Image: djtira

Source: Instagram

L'vovo receives donations

In a previous report from Briefly News, L'vovo broke down in tears during a Gagasi FM interview.

Fans were moved by how different the kwaito hitmaker looks, and they donated money, with a bank statement showing nearly R90k donated to L'vovo, including a R10,000 contribution from Afrotainment.

Source: Briefly News