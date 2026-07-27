L'vovo broke down in tears during a Gagasi FM interview, speaking openly about his stroke recovery and losing those closest to him

Fans were moved by how different the kwaito hitmaker looks, flooding social media with support after the segment went viral

An X user shared a bank statement showing nearly R90k donated to L'vovo, including a R10,000 contribution from Afrotainment

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Mzansi raises R90K for L'vovo Derrango after his recent public appearances. Image: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has rallied around kwaito star L'vovo after a deeply emotional Gagasi FM appearance moved fans to open their wallets. From contributions as little as R8, the money raised was nearly 90,000 at the time this article was published. People were so touched that they chipped in to help lift the financial burden of his physiotherapy sessions.

On Monday, 27 July 2026, a screenshot of his bank account shared by X user @Kgadi_yaMoloto showed a balance of R86,249.31 under the name Lvovo Ndlovu, with the post captioned: "Almost R90k already donated for our brother Lvovo 🙏🏾❤️"

Born Mthokozisi Khathi and also known by the stage name Derrango, is one of South Africa's most beloved voices in gqom and maskandi crossover music. He suffered a stroke in 2022 that left him fighting for his life, and his recent appearance on Gagasi FM's Sunday Devotion with Linda Sibiya marked one of his most candid public conversations since beginning his recovery.

Mzansi has raised over R90K for L'vovo Derrango. Image: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

Tearful L'vovo opens up

Visibly emotional throughout the interview, L'vovo reflected on the painful years that followed his stroke with raw honesty that clearly resonated with viewers.

"I am getting emotional because I know where I come from and the hardships that I faced. I do not know how I got here, but my faith in God allowed me to be here today," he said.

He also spoke candidly about how his social circle changed the moment his circumstances did. "I lived a nice life and had everything that I needed. But as soon as I lost everything, people started distancing themselves from me. But God said, 'It is not over,'" he added, visibly moved.

Extending a helping hand, Mzansi chipped in to make L'vovo's road to recovery a fruitful one. DJ Tira's Afrotainment was among the donors.

The bank statement screenshot shared on X showed a steady stream of contributions from members of the public, ranging from small amounts to a notable R10,000 deposit from Afrotainment, the record label behind some of South Africa's biggest gqom acts.

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker's story has clearly touched a nerve, with thousands choosing to go beyond words and contribute financially to his recovery journey.

L'vovo's recovery journey well documented

In a previous report from Briefly News, L'vovo is set to feature in an upcoming Mzansi Magic medical series, Doctor's Room, to share his medical struggles.

Two years after suffering a life-altering stroke, the Kwaito star will share more about his recovery journey as well as the challenges he has faced along the way.

Source: Briefly News