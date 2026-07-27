L'vovo broke down in tears during a Gagasi FM interview with Linda Sibiya, opening up about his life after suffering a stroke

The Kwaito hitmaker spoke candidly about losing everything and being abandoned by people who were once close to him

Fans who watched the interview were struck by how different L'vovo looks, with many flooding social media with messages of support

L'vovo spoke to Gagasi FM about his battle with diabetes. Image: lvovo

Source: Instagram

Durban singer L'vovo has left Mzansi emotional after appearing on Gagasi FM's Sunday Devotion with Linda Sibiya, where he spoke openly about his stroke recovery and the painful season that followed. Fans watching the interview were immediately struck by how different the artist looks, and his raw, tear-filled honesty made the segment go viral.

Born Mthokozisi Khathi and widely known by his stage name Derrango, L'vovo rose to fame as one of South Africa's most recognisable voices in gqom and maskandi crossover music. He suffered from a stroke in 2022, which left him fighting for his life, and this interview marks one of his most candid public appearances since beginning his road to recovery.

L'vovo's Tearful Message of Faith

The Bayang'sukela struggled to hold back his emotions as he reflected on everything he had been through.

"I am getting emotional because I know where I come from and the hardships that I faced. I do not know how I got here, but my faith in God allowed me to be here today," he said.

He also addressed how quickly his inner circle shrank when he hit rock bottom. "I lived a nice life and had everything that I needed. But as soon as I lost everything, people started distancing themselves from me. But God said, "It is not over," he said, visibly moved.

Watch the full interview clip that has Mzansi talking:

Mzansi reacts to L'vovo's nterview

The clip divided and moved viewers equally. Here is what people had to say:

@NolizwiLPW: "My goodness, he doesn't even look like the L'Vovo we know. Strength to him, and I pray God restores him tenfold. Seeing a grown man cry publicly while telling his painful story always breaks my heart 😔"

@sili_me: "Nothing is as beautiful as seeing someone survive something that should've destroyed them, it's great to see Derango again, man."

@Swizz_hle: "This interview was just amazing to watch the recovery process"

@WHOis4bidden: "Stay up Lvovo👊🏾🇿🇦. Lessons are learned the hard way. Forgive yourself, forgive the people you point your finger at, because more fingers will point back. Get in the gym, eat well, speak positively, and make positive music. Your temple will shine again. The mind is a terrible thing to waste"

@sia_nkuna: "He will bounce back 🖤"

Sizwe defends L'vovo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo defended Kwaito singer Lvovo from a nasty comment from a social media troll

The X user posted a before-and-after look at the legendary singer, Lvovo, before he suffered a stroke in 2022.

Source: Briefly News