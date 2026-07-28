SAFA Sets Timeline for Bafana Bafana Coach Decision As Hugo Broos’ Future Remains Unresolved
- SAFA says supporters should not have to wait much longer for clarity on who will lead Bafana Bafana into a crucial new chapter
- Hugo Broos' future remains uncertain as the association balances its recruitment process with looming AFCON qualifiers
- The next coach will have little time to settle in before South Africa's demanding schedule gets underway
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South African Football Association (SAFA) Technical Director Molefi Ntseki says the association expects to decide Bafana Bafana's coaching future soon as uncertainty continues over whether Hugo Broos will remain in charge. With the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers approaching, SAFA says it wants the next coach in place in time to begin preparations.
SAFA outlines timeline for Bafana Bafana coach decision
According to Soccer Laduma, speaking during Pitso Mosimane's book launch in Sandton last week, Ntseki said SAFA was carefully following its appointment process instead of rushing a decision.
"I think yes, it's everybody's interest. Even with me, I'm also interested to see who's coming in and when is he coming in," Ntseki said.
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He added that the process was taking time because interviews needed to be properly assessed.
"We don't just appoint anybody without having a proper audit of the interviews that has to be conducted.
"But I think by the end of the month or beginning of next month we should be having a coach."
Broos' position yet to be clarified
Speculation over Broos' future has continued since the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Belgian coach had indicated before the tournament that he was nearing the end of his spell with Bafana Bafana.
Since then, conflicting reports have emerged, with some suggesting he planned to leave and others claiming he had agreed to remain for another season. SAFA has dismissed both claims, meaning no official decision has yet been announced.
AFCON preparations add urgency to appointment
Ntseki said the next coach would have little time to settle into the role before South Africa's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign begins.
"The coach has to start scouting and preparing for the qualifiers because the qualifiers will happen. Six games will be played between September and December," he said.
He explained that appointing a coach as soon as possible would allow the technical team to begin planning and player assessment ahead of the busy run of qualifiers later this year.
Hugo Broos pays emotional tribute to Jayden Adams at funeral
Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos joined family, friends and football figures at Jayden Adams' funeral in Stellenbosch, where he reflected on the midfielder's remarkable potential.
Broos said Adams had been "nowhere near his limits" and believed the 25-year-old would have become one of South Africa's great players.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).