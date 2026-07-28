SAFA says supporters should not have to wait much longer for clarity on who will lead Bafana Bafana into a crucial new chapter

Hugo Broos' future remains uncertain as the association balances its recruitment process with looming AFCON qualifiers

The next coach will have little time to settle in before South Africa's demanding schedule gets underway

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SAFA says a decision on Bafana Bafana's next coach is expected soon as Hugo Broos' future remains uncertain ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Image: Michael Regan - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

South African Football Association (SAFA) Technical Director Molefi Ntseki says the association expects to decide Bafana Bafana's coaching future soon as uncertainty continues over whether Hugo Broos will remain in charge. With the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers approaching, SAFA says it wants the next coach in place in time to begin preparations.

SAFA outlines timeline for Bafana Bafana coach decision

According to Soccer Laduma, speaking during Pitso Mosimane's book launch in Sandton last week, Ntseki said SAFA was carefully following its appointment process instead of rushing a decision.

"I think yes, it's everybody's interest. Even with me, I'm also interested to see who's coming in and when is he coming in," Ntseki said.

He added that the process was taking time because interviews needed to be properly assessed.

"We don't just appoint anybody without having a proper audit of the interviews that has to be conducted.

"But I think by the end of the month or beginning of next month we should be having a coach."

SAFA says South Africans should have clarity on the Bafana Bafana coaching position by the end of July or early August. Image: Michael Regan/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Broos' position yet to be clarified

Speculation over Broos' future has continued since the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Belgian coach had indicated before the tournament that he was nearing the end of his spell with Bafana Bafana.

Since then, conflicting reports have emerged, with some suggesting he planned to leave and others claiming he had agreed to remain for another season. SAFA has dismissed both claims, meaning no official decision has yet been announced.

AFCON preparations add urgency to appointment

Ntseki said the next coach would have little time to settle into the role before South Africa's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign begins.

"The coach has to start scouting and preparing for the qualifiers because the qualifiers will happen. Six games will be played between September and December," he said.

He explained that appointing a coach as soon as possible would allow the technical team to begin planning and player assessment ahead of the busy run of qualifiers later this year.

Hugo Broos pays emotional tribute to Jayden Adams at funeral

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos joined family, friends and football figures at Jayden Adams' funeral in Stellenbosch, where he reflected on the midfielder's remarkable potential.

Broos said Adams had been "nowhere near his limits" and believed the 25-year-old would have become one of South Africa's great players.

Source: Briefly News