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“That’s a Tough One”: Mzansi Reacts As SA Man Asks How To Manage Salary Jump From R15k to R27k
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“That’s a Tough One”: Mzansi Reacts As SA Man Asks How To Manage Salary Jump From R15k to R27k

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • A 23-year-old South African shared his new salary jump from R15,000 to R27,000 gross on Reddit last week
  • He asked Mzansi how he should split his extra monthly income between saving, investing and lifestyle spending
  • South Africans quickly flooded the comments with advice about emergency funds, retirement contributions and avoiding lifestyle creep

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South African banknotes in a woman's hand
South African banknotes in a woman's hand. Image: Education Images/Universal Images
Source: Getty Images

A 23-year-old South African started a big money debate on Reddit last week. His gross salary jumped from R15,000 to R27,000 in a new mostly remote job.

The Reddit user, who posts under the name Fit-Umpire8056, shared his story on 25 July 2026. He explained that his rent still sits at R6,000 every single month. Groceries cost him roughly R2,000, and he carries no personal debt at all. His transport costs stay low because his new job is remote. He then turned to the platform for financial guidance from other young professionals.

South Africans share their honest money advice

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One commenter told him to keep his lifestyle upgrades as modest as possible for now. They warned that lifestyle creep can quietly damage long-term retirement savings over time. Another user suggested he maximise any employer contribution to his retirement fund first.

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That person also recommended sorting out proper medical aid and income protection soon. They said a three-month emergency fund should come before other investments. Whatever money remains after that could go toward a tax-free savings account.

A third Redditor shared a similar experience from their own early twenties. They said they barely changed their budget despite earning a much higher salary. That discipline eventually helped them buy a car outright without any loan.

Money
A man holds new South African banknotes at the value of ten, twenty, fifty, one hundred and two hundred South African Rand depicting former South African president Nelson Mandela. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE
Source: Getty Images

It also allowed them to make a large deposit on their first home. Another commenter pointed out that advice depends on his current contributions. They said it is hard to guide him without knowing his existing savings.

The post has since gathered dozens of replies from other young professionals nationwide. Many praised his cautious approach and his decision to seek advice early. Others shared their own regrets about spending too freely after early salary increases.

See the post here.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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