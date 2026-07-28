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“Rest in Peace Boy”: SA Artist Creates Stunning Smoke Portrait Tribute to Late Bibo
Family and Relationships

“Rest in Peace Boy”: SA Artist Creates Stunning Smoke Portrait Tribute to Late Bibo

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • South African artist Sphesihle Hlatshwayo used candle smoke and flame to create a portrait of the late Bibo on canvas
  • The fumage technique transformed a sooty impression into a detailed, smiling portrait in a single session
  • South Africans flooded the comments with emotional tributes, moved by the moment Makwedini blew out the candle

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Sphesihle made a beautiful art for the late Bibo using burnt toilet paper
The picture on the left showed Sphesihle blowing the candle as a memorial for Bibo. Image: @sphesihlebrian
Source: TikTok

A South African artist named Sphesihle Hlatshwayo left thousands of people speechless after sharing a video of himself creating a smoke portrait tribute to Luqobo Makwedini, known as Bibo, who had recently passed away.

Sphesihle used a technique called fumage, which involves using candle smoke and direct flame to transfer soot onto a canvas. Working in front of a tripod-mounted camera, he slowly coaxed a detailed, smiling portrait out of what began as nothing more than dark, abstract marks. The finished piece was a striking likeness, rendered entirely through fire and smoke.

Candle smoke turned into a portrait

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The video by artist @sphesihlebrian captured every stage of the process, from the first sooty outlines to the final, refined portrait. What moved many viewers most was the moment at the end when Makwedini blew out the candle. For many watching, that single gesture felt like a farewell.

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The comments section quickly filled with people who were clearly grieving. Several viewers identified the subject as ‘Bibo,’ and many thanked Sphesihle personally for creating a piece they said felt like a proper send-off.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the heartfelt tribute

South Africans were deeply moved by both the artwork and the emotion behind it:

MaLacostaGP wrote:

"Rest in peace Bibo Luqobo Makwedini."

Teedo said:

"The blowing out of the candle hit hard. 😓"

Therapeutic Diva shared:

"When you blew that candle, I knew it was goodnight. 😩"

Snyper noted:

"Bafethu ngeke... You guys are really, really, really talented. 👏🏾🙌🏾 It's sad that we only see such talent when someone famous passes away, but all in all, SA artists are too good. 🙌🏾"

Clementine Lobori wrote:

"We worry so much about the future, not knowing we'll be there in it or not. Rest in power Bibo"

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LNK added:

"Thanks for doing his picture, I've been waiting for someone to make a portrait of him. 🙏🕊️ Young Star."

100YearWar🇿🇦 said:

"And uyashisa (he is on fire) literally too. 🔥 RIP BiBo."

Scorpion wrote:

"I'm sorry for ever thinking I could be an artist."

Bro Lesego Boroto asked:

"Haikhonaa! Like what were you doing or going through when you recognised you have this talent though?"

3 Other Briefly News stories about tributes

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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