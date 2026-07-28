The Brave Collective announced its eighth flagship event, Fortune Favours the Brave. Own It., set for 5 August 2026 in Bryanston

Rachel Kolisi and Khensani Nobanda joined a lineup of South African women leaders speaking on financial independence and resilience

Co-founder Taryn Hunter Sharman challenged women to turn self-worth into net worth at the one-day leadership experience

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Rachel Kolisi and Khensani Nobanda will take the stage to challenge local women to build financial independence and resilience. Image: Rachel Kolisi / kensinobanda

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South African women are being called to redefine what success looks like, and a Johannesburg event next month is setting the stage for that conversation. The Brave Collective, a women's empowerment organisation, will host its eighth annual flagship event, Fortune Favours the Brave. Own It. at The Forum in Bryanston on Wednesday, 5 August 2026. Doors open at 07:30 and the programme runs until 14:00, with tickets priced at R1,500 per person.

A lineup built for real change

The event brings together some of the country's most prominent female voices. Khensani Nobanda, a Harvard Business School alumna, Nedbank Group Executive and two-time Marketing Industry Leader of the Year, will speak on how rejecting conformity can become a woman's greatest professional strength. Rachel Kolisi will offer a candid perspective on rebuilding identity through major life transitions, pushing women to define themselves beyond external labels and public expectations.

Financial educator Carla Venter, known as Money with Carla, will walk attendees through practical steps for the ultimate control of personal finances and building long-term wealth. Lihle Ngxokolo-Nqini, co-founder and Managing Director of MaXhosa Africa, will also join co-founders Taryn Hunter Sharman and Perri King for discussions on leadership and opportunity.

From self-worth to net worth

Sharman, who co-founded Brave Collective, said the event is to fill a gap she sees in how women are encouraged to value themselves.

"Too often women have been encouraged to know their worth, but not always shown how to translate that into lasting wealth, influence and opportunity," she said.

Brave Collective exists to help women close that gap. When women truly own their value, they are better equipped to build financial security, stronger careers, meaningful businesses and lives they genuinely love."

Rather than a traditional conference format, the day has been designed as an experience, a combination of masterclasses, networking and practical tools women can apply immediately in both their personal and professional lives.

The one-day leadership experience at The Forum combines practical masterclasses, high-impact networking, and actionable career tools. Image: Supplied

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Source: Briefly News