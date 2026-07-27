Nonhle Thema paid a quiet but heartfelt tribute to her late mother with a cherished childhood throwback

Social media users shared comforting messages, with many reflecting on the pain of losing a mother

A former colleague remembered Nonhle's mother as a kind-hearted woman who left a lasting impression

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Nonhle Thema honours late mother with emotional throwback photo. Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Getty Images

Nonhle Thema has left many of her followers emotional after taking a moment to remember her late mother. The media personality shared a treasured childhood photograph on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into a precious moment they once shared. Rather than writing a lengthy message, Nonhle paired the image with a few meaningful emojis, allowing the sentimental memory to convey her emotions.

A treasured childhood memory takes centre stage

The black-and-white photograph captures a young Nonhle comfortably seated on her mother Cynthia's lap as the two share a tender moment. Her mother smiles lovingly at her daughter, creating a timeless image that reflects the close relationship they shared.

Instead of putting her feelings into words, Nonhle kept the post simple with heart, dove and prayer emojis. The understated tribute struck a chord with many followers, who appreciated the emotion behind the nostalgic photo.

See the heartfelt tribute in the Instagram post below:

Supporters shower Nonhle with love

Fans quickly filled the comments section with words of comfort. Image: Nonhle Thema

Source: Instagram

Fans quickly filled the comments section with words of comfort and encouragement after seeing the touching post.

One follower, @zeenhlem, wrote:

"Moms should live forever 😭 there's no pain greater than that of loosing a parent especially a mother ❤️"

Another supporter, @thabomach, commented:

"She lookin after you very well."

Among the responses was a heartfelt message from @thanda_myeza, who revealed they had worked alongside Cynthia on Muvhango:

"I worked with your mom ko Muvhango....she had a big heart. I cannot even imagine how difficult this must be for you if it pains us strangers this much. I'm just happy that you know God the way you do. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Fans celebrate Cynthia's lasting impact

Several commenters reflected on Cynthia's influence and encouraged Nonhle to keep going.

@faithmatyobeni admired the family resemblance, writing:

"She gave you excellent genes 👏👏"

Another follower, @msibi61397, said:

"She's pleading with God on your behalf, we see her God listens 🥺🙌"

Sharing a similar sentiment, @rob_ngema added:

"Trust me shes working overtime 😍"

The touching upload became more than a personal moment of remembrance. It also created a space for people to honour Cynthia's memory, reflect on their own experiences of loss and remind Nonhle that she continues to have the support of those following her journey.

Nonhle thanks loyal fans amid backlash

Recently Briefly News reported that after facing criticism over comments she made about Twitter during a recent interview, Nonhle Thema shared throwback photos of herself with global stars Rihanna and Chris Brown on social media.

In the caption, she thanked fans who have continued to support her through the backlash, expressing gratitude for their encouragement. The nostalgic images also reminded many followers of her successful entertainment career and the international celebrities she rubbed shoulders with.

Source: Briefly News