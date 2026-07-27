The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has expressed unhappiness after an anonymous witness's name was leaked

Retired Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga confirmed that someone deliberately disclosed the identity of the witness

South Africans weighed in on the news, calling for stern action to be taken against the individual guilty of the offence

Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga confirmed that criminal charges would be laid against an individual who leaked the name of an anonymous witness. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has announced it will lay criminal charges against an individual who exposed the identity of an anonymous witness.

Retired Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga made the announcement on 27 July 2026, describing it as a serious breach.

Justice Madlanga addressed the leak publicly, confirming that the commission had identified the disclosure as intentional and would pursue the matter through the criminal justice system.

Witness safety at the centre of concern

Anonymous witnesses appearing before the commission are afforded protections specifically because of the safety risks they face, given the nature of the inquiry into corruption, political interference, and criminal networks within South Africa's criminal justice system.

Under the Commissions Act, deliberately prejudicing the work of a commission or compromising witness confidentiality constitutes a criminal offence.

The commission has consistently relied on anonymous testimony from law enforcement officers, whistleblowers, and intelligence operatives. The sensitivity around witness identities was heightened after Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, was assassinated. The case underscored the real and present danger facing those who come forward.

Van der Merwe, a former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) reservist, was assassinated in December 2025 outside his home in Brakpan. The execution occurred just weeks after his testimony regarding corruption and an alleged murder cover-up involving high-ranking police officials, including EMPD Deputy Chief Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

42-year-old former police Special Task Force elite officer, Matipandile Sotheni, has since been arrested for the murder.

How did South Africans react?

The news drew sharp reactions from the public.

@Getafics wrote:

"No witness will ever come forward if this person is not jailed. Speedy prosecution is paramount.”

@LiebenbergCarl expressed alarm, saying:

"Shocking. I hope they're not in harm’s way now."

@srakwena drew comparisons to a previous inquiry, noting:

"The same thing happened during Zondo Commission. People are cruel."

@FMohokare asked:

"Yooooh, some people are cruel, how did they even know the name of the witness."

@Hilton82820311 added:

"That person is a spy. That person committed a serious offence that deserves to be prosecuted without fear, favour or prejudice."

Inside the Madlanga Commission and war on witnesses

Briefly News noted that the investigation into Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations has resulted in increased threats on the lives of witnesses.

Multiple witnesses have also been granted in-camera testimony while an alleged assassination attempt on controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi was reported.

Since then, the Madlanga Commission has assured witnesses that it will prioritise their safety and security, over fears that those implicated were fighting back.

Source: Briefly News