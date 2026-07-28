“Let’s Help This Man”: Mzansi Rallies to Save Blind SPCA Hero’s Eyesight Through Crowdfunding
- Virginia SPCA in the Free State says longtime volunteer Peter is losing sight in his right eye
- The organisation says surgery could happen as early as 10 August but costs R36 000 without medical aid
- Backabuddy organiser Thea Smit launched a campaign asking Mzansi to help restore Peter’s vision after years of service
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Virginia SPCA in the Free State says veteran rescuer Peter urgently needs an eye operation to save his sight. The shelter shared his story on Facebook on 27 July 2026, asking South Africans to help fund the costly surgery.
Cataract threatens Peter’s independence
Peter has spent years rescuing wild and domestic animals for Virginia SPCA. The shelter says he never turns an animal away, day or night. There is hardly an animal he cannot safely bring to safety. Virginia SPCA says Peter took it hard when the shelter’s dog Teddy passed away recently. Staff describe him as an invaluable member of their small rescue team.
Over time, Peter developed a severe cataract in his right eye. The condition worsened quickly, and he can now barely make out light. Virginia SPCA says the shelter is heartbroken over his sudden vision loss.
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Peter has no medical aid to cover the cost of treatment. A specialist has offered to operate on his eye as early as 10 August. The surgery will cost R36,000, far less than the usual R60,000 fee. Peter was placed on a public hospital waiting list last year. The shelter says roughly 300 patients are still ahead of him there, and staff are still waiting for that call.
Mzansi rallies behind Peter
BackaBuddy organiser Thea Smit set up a fundraiser to help pay for the operation. She wrote that Peter has spent his life helping animals in need. Smit said even small donations would bring him closer to seeing again.
South Africans responded quickly with messages of support online. One commenter urged others to skip Backabuddy fees and donate by EFT instead. Another simply wrote that they had already made a donation. A third suggested contacting the organisation Gift of Sight for further help.
Virginia SPCA says the community’s support means everything to their small team. The shelter hopes Peter can have his surgery before his sight worsens any further. Losing his vision would put both his rescue work and his independence at risk. Staff say they simply had to ask for help this time. Donations can still be made through the Backabuddy campaign or directly by EFT to the shelter.
See the post here.
More stories involving animal rescuers
- A recently uploaded video showed the late Cindy the Baboon getting feisty when someone put something on her head.
- Boland Snake Removals 24/7 shared a video of a Puff Adder coiled inside a South African home's kitchen.
- An animal rescuer shared a video of the latest adopted animal, a baby springbok, drawing the attention of viewers.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za