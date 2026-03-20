An animal rescuer shared a video of the latest adopted animal, a baby springbok, drawing the attention of viewers

The cute, bouncy animal was captured in a playful mood, and the video was shared on Facebook

Social media users were deeply moved and flooded the comments section with adoration

A rescued springbok named Rassie has melted hearts across social media with his joyful, energetic antics. Image: Ruben Namibia

Source: Facebook

A Namibian-based animal lover captured the hearts of many social media users with a sweet video of a rescued Springbok, named Rassie

The clip went viral after it was shared on Facebook by Ruben Namibia on 19 March 2026, gaining massive views and commentary from deeply moved viewers.

Ruben filmed Rassie standing in front of him. As soon as he touched Rassie's head, that was enough to send the little antelope into a joyful mood.

Rassie the baby springbok

He sprang and bounced a few times before returning to Facebook user Ruben Namibia. Continuing with the playful mood, the animal lover touched Rassie on the chest, sparking another cheerful run around the yard with squeaky grunts. Ruben introduced him and noted that he was in a good mood.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves baby Rassie

The clip gained traction on Facebook with social media users flooding the comments section to share their adoration of little Rassie. Many viewers remembered Cindy, a long-lived Namibian baboon who recently died at the age of 31. They said Cindy would have enjoyed playing with the baby springbok, as she often used to play the mother role to other orphaned animals. Some immediately fell in love with little Rassie and called him a special boy. Others were amused by his energetic nature, joking that he had spring legs from his bouncing.

Ruben Namibia captured the sweet moment Rassie began springing around the yard with happy, squeaky grunts. Image: Ruben Namibia

Source: Facebook

User @Kim Rachuy Miller said:

"He cracks me up! He literally has springs in his legs😂."

User @Jerry Glade commented:

"Tigger bounce, bounce, bounce! Cindy would have had a ball with this one!"

User @Kay Reynolds-Osborne Patrick added:

"Rassie is an interesting-looking animal! Definitely full of energy!"

User @Nancy Langston Pike shared:

"I raised dozens of them as a keeper. My favourite babies! Always comic relief! I loved the 'whut-whut' vocalisations😂!"

User @Vicki Filion Davis commented:

"He is so cute! Love the bounce. He looks like a deer with big ears, but a deer doesn’t bounce around like that."

User @Nelda Neethling added:

"Oh, Rassie, you are absolutely one very special boy. Lots of love, sweetheart."

User @Olivia Garcia - Cuadra commented:

"Rassie is a precious little one,♥️ so full of joy 🙏🏼. Thanks to you and your farm's loving care."

3 Briefly News articles about animals

A man safely removed a massive black mamba from a KwaZulu-Natal home after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many viewers.

Rhodes University issued a bizarre statement regarding a lion roaming the campus, clarifying that the animal was actually a high-tech project named RhoLeo 3.0.

A young boy was filmed carrying his puppy inside a boot close to his chest, touching the hearts of many social media users who were impressed with his love for the animal.

Source: Briefly News