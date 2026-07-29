Sammie Heavens shared a new photo with Nasty C in the background after their viral livestream misunderstanding

The Instagram post, captioned with a shushing emoji, hinted the couple is still going strong

Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, while others insisted the drama was blown out of proportion

Sammie puts recent relationship speculation to rest. Image: Sammie and Nasty C

Source: UGC

Nasty C's girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, appears to have put recent relationship speculation to rest after sharing a new Instagram post featuring the rapper in the background. The upload comes after an awkward livestream moment had social media buzzing when Sammie believed Nasty C had called her a derogatory name.

Instead of addressing the incident directly, Sammie shared a photo of herself while Nasty C relaxed behind her, accompanied only by a shushing face emoji, leaving fans convinced the couple had moved past the incident.

Sammie hints all is well with Nasty C

The latest Instagram post quickly grabbed attention because it was Sammie's first public upload following the viral livestream clip. The photo showed her posing while Nasty C sat behind her, seemingly relaxed, suggesting there was no tension between the pair.

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Rather than issuing a lengthy statement, Sammie let the image do the talking. She captioned the post with nothing more than a:

"🤫"

emoji, prompting followers to believe she was quietly shutting down the rumours surrounding their relationship.

Fans react to Sammie's subtle message

Many interpreted the post as confirmation that the couple had resolved the misunderstanding. Image: Sammie and Nasty C

Source: UGC

Supporters welcomed the post, with many interpreting it as confirmation that the couple had resolved the misunderstanding. Some of the comments read:

"He didn't say it 😂☝🏾."

"Protect the love at all cost, a lot of miserable people trying to interfere ❤️."

"Pls forgive him 🙏😭."

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Livestream misunderstanding sparked online debate

The post follows a viral livestream in which Sammie appeared to think Nasty C had called her a vulgar name. She immediately questioned him, while the rapper denied saying it, insisting she had misunderstood.

The clip divided social media, with some siding with Sammie and others defending Nasty C. However, Sammie's latest Instagram upload has shifted the conversation, with many fans taking it as a sign that the couple has moved past the incident and remains united despite the online chatter.

Awkward livestream sparks relationship speculation

Recently Briefly News reported that Nasty C and his longtime girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, recently trended after an awkward moment during a livestream. Sammie appeared to think the rapper had called her a derogatory name, immediately confronting him by asking if he had just called her the B-word.

Nasty C denied saying it and insisted she had misunderstood him, but the clip quickly went viral, with social media users split over what was actually said. While some believed Sammie had every right to question him, others defended the rapper, arguing the incident was blown out of proportion.

Source: Briefly News