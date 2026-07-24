Nasty C's livestream moment with baby mama Sammie Heavens sparked a heated debate after she appeared convinced he had called her a b*tch

Tension between the couple played out in real time on stream, with Sammie warning she would replay the footage to catch what he said

Mzansi is divided, with some fans certain Nasty C crossed a line and others insisting the sound was misheard

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Nasty C and Sammie Heavens had a tense livestream. Image: sammie_hevanes, nastycsa

Source: Instagram

Nasty C's livestream turned into unexpected couple drama on Friday, 24 July 2026, after his baby mama, Sammie Heavens, became convinced he had directed the B-word at her — and she was not about to let it slide quietly.

The tension unfolded during a stream where Sammie suggested Nasty C use a manual to set something up. He brushed off her advice, insisting he did not need one. When she pushed back, he responded, "I don't need one", and then trailed off mid-sentence, letting out an inaudible sound that raised immediate eyebrows. Sammie, clearly not impressed, told him she was going to rewind the tape to hear exactly what came out of his mouth. The rapper then attempted to explain that he had stopped himself before finishing what he wanted to say, but the damage to the vibe was already done.

Sammie's silence speaks volumes

Things got more awkward when Nasty C tried to get Sammie's attention shortly after and called out "Hey, hey" instead of using her name. The moment read as uncomfortable, fuelling speculation that she had gone cold on him. He also appeared genuinely confused, asking what he had done wrong, which only added to the chaos online.

X blogger @louiehndrx posted two TikTok clips from @reel.sa10 capturing the moment, asking followers whether they thought Nasty C had actually said the B-word or whether it sounded more like "Ish" or "Eish." The post quickly gained traction across social media.

SA reacts to Nasty C and Sammie's tensions

Not everyone was convinced Nasty C crossed a line, but the clip had people talking regardless. Here is how Mzansi responded:

@ohyessratii wrote: "Ey relationship ka Sammie no NastyC? 😭🕊"

@KhananiShingan1 was not holding back: "bathong Nasty C called his babymama the B word on the live stream 😭😭 he should've remained mysterious haibo."

@Vusi__06 agreed: "Honestly celebrities need to remain mysterious tjo! 😭😭 This is giving 'never meet your idols' or something."

@Nkosina68698312 was more measured: "It sounded like it but he didn't 😭😭😭😂... listen to that video."

@KhananiShingan1 pushed back regardless: "lol okay but he's rude.. you don't say 'hey!' to a whole adult, the mother of your kid."

@BLACKSTONER22 brought receipts from Nasty C's discography: "He's been calling her a B in his music like on leftie with Blackie 'My Bjust gave me a baby I'm watching her breastfeed' 💁🏾‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️ she's exactly where she wants to be."

Whether Nasty C actually said what Sammie heard remains hotly contested, but the livestream moment has reminded fans that keeping things private might have been the safer option.

Nasty C speaks on marriage

In a previous report from Briefly News, we also highlighted facts about Nasty C's recent comments on marriage during a Twitch stream, where he discussed his longstanding relationship with Sammie Heavens and addressed their commitment. The rapper's candid remarks have ignited a lively debate on social media, with many questioning the implications of love versus legality in their decade-long partnership.

Source: Briefly News