Nasty C shared his views on marriage during a Twitch stream when he was asked when he planned to marry his longtime partner, Sammie Heavens

His comments divided social media users, with some agreeing that commitment is shown through actions while others questioned why he has not made the relationship official

Speaking during an episode of L-Tido's podcast, Nasty previously shared how he met the mother of his son

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Nasty C responded to a question about when he will get married to Sammie Heavens. Image: nasty_csa, sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning rapper Nasty C has sparked reactions after he shared his thoughts on marriage. The discussion started after a viewer asked the Zulu Man With Some Power hitmaker when he planned to marry his longtime partner and mother of his child, Sammie Heavens.

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens have been together since their high school days, with their relationship spanning over a decade. On Tuesday, 7 July 2026, controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula shared a clip of Nasty C addressing questions about taking the next step in his relationship. The clip was taken from the rapper’s recent Twitch stream.

Nasty C explains why he hasn’t married Sammie Heavens

The marriage question appeared to strike a nerve, with Nasty C explaining that he does not see a major difference between his relationship and a marriage. The Price City rapper argued that he already shares the responsibilities associated with marriage, including living with his partner, raising their child together, and supporting her financially and emotionally.

“What's the difference between me and someone who's married? Tell me right now, Chad. What is the difference between people who have been married and me? I'll tell you my relationship has lasted the past 10 years. I went first. Your turn. Your turn, you go,” Nasty C said.

He added that because he is a public figure, people already know about his relationship with Sammie, which he described as his own version of a “ring”

“What's the difference? I live with my woman. I have a kid with my woman. I take good care of my woman. Huh. I provide for her consistently. So, jewellery? Jewellery is the only difference. I put on jewellery to go to the club. I put on jewellery for people to see it. So, you're telling me that getting married is for other people to see? I'm famous, brother. People know I'm with Sam. People see it. So, my version of a ring is everyone knowing that I'm with Sam. Give me another one. That one is not valid. F*** that one; put it in the trash,” Nasty C said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Nasty C shares his thoughts on marriage

In the comments, netizens weighed in on Nasty C’s response.

Here are some of the comments:

@Hlela_Lulubel claimed:

“I guess that’s why they say, ' Why ruin a perfect relationship when it’s working?’ What I also know is that when they break up, he’ll marry another woman within 6 months ☺️”

@Mara4whatdoe alleged:

“Mans doesn’t love her enough to give her his last name. I’m not saying that he doesn’t love, he prolly does, but not enough for her to get his last name. Also, maybe homegirl doesn’t want marriage.”

@mrnobody0062 remarked:

“Marriage is just a ceremony. Every girl wants a wedding, but it's all for show; these marriages don't last + financial risk.”

@AyveeZin01 commented:

“That's what they say when they don't like you but want to keep you around.”

Nasty C responded after a fan asked when he would marry Sammie Heavens. Image: nasty_csa, sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

Nasty C reveals how he met Sammie Heavens

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nasty C opened up about how he met the mother of his son, Sammie Heavens.

Speaking on L-Tido's podcast, the rapper said Sammie told him straight that he was wasting her time when he asked for her number.

Source: Briefly News