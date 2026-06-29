A South African mother has shared an update on her growing toddler, Licebo, who previously went viral on social media

The 2025 graduate once made headlines for taking her small infant with her to attend lectures at her university

Local viewers expressed deep shock at how quickly the young campus boy has developed, and praised the mom for not dropping out

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A proud young mother documented the remarkable development of her toddler, whom she used to attend lectures with. Image: @sisipho.lily

Source: TikTok

A proud young mother has warmed hearts across social media after sharing a beautiful update of her growing son, Licebo. The creator shared a post on 28 June 2026 showing a before-and-after look at her academic journey. The initial post captured a viral moment, previously covered by Briefly News, when she attended university lectures with her newborn baby because she lacked alternative childcare.

Varsity mom touches hearts after showing growth of her baby

Having successfully graduated from her tertiary institution in 2025, TikTok user @sisipho.lilly proudly showcased her handsome toddler sitting and standing independently. The emotional transition deeply touched people who remembered her early struggles on campus.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many viewers expressed disbelief at how fast the child had grown over the years, and jokingly said that since he attended lectures with his mother, he was going to work his way down.

User @phumelelemvelase shared:

"Talk about a person who started at varsity before crèche 😂❤️."

User @Rethabile Matang asked:

"When is he graduating? Or has he graduated already?"

User @Kuhle🥹❤️ joked:

"His mates won't believe him when he says "Ndaba semavava ndine nyanga" (I was at university when I was a few months old) 😭."

User @Kamu said:

"Giving up is not an option. God can't put you in a situation you can't handle 🥰."

User @Sthandwa added:

"Model in the making 😁."

User @Vinini Slwash Mditshane shared:

"He is a graduate 🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about babies

A 21-year-old mom showed her toddler disturbing her while she tried to do her schoolwork, and social media users advised her to give him an activity to keep him busy.

A young mom showed how she carries both her twins on her back at the same time, and social media users are calling her a superwoman.

A high school learner shared a video of herself studying while carrying her older sister's baby on her back, explaining that she looked after the baby while her sister was at varsity.

Source: Briefly News