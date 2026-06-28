A man named Jay Lin from Taiwan posted in a Gqeberha Facebook group on 26 June 2026, searching for his half-sister, Cindy Cillett

Jay had kept every letter and photograph for three decades, but never replied as a child because he couldn't understand English

Within hours of posting, a woman named Claire recognised herself in the photo and messaged Jay privately, helping him find her sister the same day

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Jay Lin, a man from Taiwan. Images: @林捷/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Thirty years is a long time to hold on to something. But Jay Lin from Taiwan held on to every letter and every photograph his half-sister Cindy had sent her from Greenshields Park in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, more than three decades ago. Jay was just a child when the letters arrived and couldn't understand English, so he never wrote back. He never forgot either.

On 26 June 2026, Jay posted in the People of Port Elizabeth Facebook group, more than 10,000 kilometres away from where he was sitting, with nothing but hope and an old photograph. He wrote:

"For more than 30 years, I have carefully kept her letters and photographs. I have never forgotten her. I am not looking for money or anything in return. I simply hope to know that she is well."

The moment the internet came through

Within hours, a woman named Claire Kilroe-Smith recognised herself in the photo Jay had shared. She messaged Jay privately and confirmed she knew Cindy. Jay's response was immediate:

"A few hours ago, I thought I had lost my family forever. Today I found my sister. I will never forget your kindness."

Claire wrote back, saying her entire year had been made by being part of the reunion.

A connection kept alive by letters

What makes this story so beautiful is that Cindy had reached out first. She was 17, in her final year of high school in Greenshields Park, and she wrote letters to a little boy in Taiwan she considered her sibling.

Jay couldn't write back, but he never let go of those pages. He carried them for thirty years until he found a way to reach back across the world and say he remembered her.

See the Facebook post here.

SA loves the reunion

People were deeply moved by Jay Lin's post on the Facebook group:

@HerculeneLalaLeRoux said:

"I am so happy you found your sister, Jay Lin. God is good."

@AlacheStClairMarks wrote:

"Wow, so heart-warming."

@ShirleyZietsman wrote:

"How awesome, wow."

@HeidiStanleyOwnhouse said:

"Wow, such a nice story. I live in Greenshields Park, but we only moved here four years ago. So happy you found your sister. God is good."

@TracyLeeMulderKriek wrote:

"Wonderful."

@SamanthaScheepersBaldon said:

"Aaaahhhh. I am so glad. Messaged Cindy. Glad you came right. It really can be a small world."

A group of high school students in Port Elizabeth. Images: @林捷/Facebook

Source: Facebook

More on heartwarming reunions

Briefly News recently reported on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and his friends celebrating a 20-year school reunion.

recently reported on Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and his friends celebrating a 20-year school reunion. A Nigerian nail technician flew home with her children before the 30 June deadline and reunited with her family.

Gayton McKenzie and Mama Joy were photographed together in Mexico smiling and holding a South Africa scarf after a very public falling out.

Source: Briefly News