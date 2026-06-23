Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and his friends attended the Class of 2006 Reunion at the prestigious St John's College in Johannesburg in June 2026

Sizwe, as well as Sim Dope and Nhlanhla Makenna, were all close friends with the pioneering South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes

As messages flooded Sizwe's Instagram post about the 20-year reunion, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, also reacted

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Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Sim Dope and friends celebrate their 20-year school reunion at St John's College. Photos: @sizwempofuwalsh, @St John's College

Source: Instagram

Kiernan, along with Sizwe and Nhlanhla, formed the rap group Entity during their college years together and were nominated for a KORA All Africa Music Award for Best African Hip-Hop in Lower V. Sizwe reminisced on their time together and told St John's College:

"Several of us would sit on the benches overlooking Burger Field and write songs. It was clear from then that Kiernan was destined to be a great performer."

Fast forward, and the friends attended their 20-year reunion at St John's in Gauteng in June 2026. Dr Sizwe celebrated the occasion by uploading photos of the Class of 2006 and penning a heartfelt caption.

The trio who started 'Entity': Nhlanhla Makenna and Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh at their 20-year reunion in 2026, and Kiernan AKA Forbes in 2023. Photos: @sizwempofuwalsh, @AKA IV League

Source: Instagram

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Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and friends celebrate the 20-year reunion

In the pictures Sizwe uploaded, fans were delighted to see the friends together again. Sim Dope, whose real name is Simphiwe Gumede, attended the event as well as Nhlanhla Makenna.

Sizwe told his fans their school friend, the late rapper AKA, was sorely missed. The post quickly caught the attention of AKA's mother.

On 21 June 2026, Sizwe uploaded photos of the event with the caption:

"Sim Dope. Greyhound. And many other good friends. Last night, we celebrated our twenty-year class reunion. Class of ‘06, stand up. If you know, you know."

Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother, commented on the same day:

"So many emotions and nostalgia flowing through me looking at this."

Sizwe replied to Lynn's comment by reassuring her that her son's legacy lives on:

"@lynnforbesza Sending love Aunty Lynn. Kiernan was fondly remembered on the night. ❤️"

@instakudzi reminisced on the old days:

"Love this❤️ …. Knew Sim Dope from the basketball court whenever we played St John’s. Then met You, Kiernan and Nhlanhla while chasing our dreams. What a time ✨ #LearnBuildGrow"

In response to the above message, Sizwe wrote:

"@instakudzi Learn Build Grow. Kiernan was missed."

Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother reacted to Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh's Instagram post. Photos: @sizwempofuwalsh

Source: Instagram

Famous people from St John's College in Gauteng

St John's College has a long history of producing distinguished students, traditionally known as Old Johannians. Beyond Kiernan AKA Forbes, Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh and Simphiwe Gumede, the school has an impressive roster of notable figures across various fields:

Spoek Mathambo: Prominent artist and one of the richest South African rappers who helped pioneer the "Township Tech" sound.

Prominent artist and one of the richest South African rappers who helped pioneer the "Township Tech" sound. Abel Selaocoe: World-renowned cellist, composer, and singer known for blending classical music with traditional African styles.

World-renowned cellist, composer, and singer known for blending classical music with traditional African styles. Gideon Emery: Actor and prolific voice artist, widely recognised for his work in major video games like Call of Duty and Final Fantasy and television series Teen Wolf .

Actor and prolific voice artist, widely recognised for his work in major video games like and and television series . Kai Luke Brümmer: Stage and screen actor, best known for his critically acclaimed lead role in the film Moffie .

Stage and screen actor, best known for his critically acclaimed lead role in the film . Maps Maponyane: Well-known television presenter, actor, model, and entrepreneur, who also attended St John's College and was in the Class of 2009.

Arsenal fans dig up AKA's brutal 2019 Tweet

In more Briefly News about Kiernan AKA Forbes, Arsenal supporters have dug up one of the late South African rapper AKA’s old football tweets.

AKA was a passionate Manchester United supporter and frequently engaged in football banter online. Kiernan AKA Forbes often mocked rival clubs openly, especially during Arsenal’s difficult years.

Source: Briefly News