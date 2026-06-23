Experienced South African hair and makeup artist Sbongile "Bongi" Mlotshwa faces intense online criticism after using Instagram to reportedly bash the styling team behind Netflix's The Polygamist

Fans and followers have accused the industry veteran of unfairly attacking her peers

Bongi has since deleted the post, but the internet's screenshot game is undefeated

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Bongi Mlotshwa is a multiple award-winning actress and makeup artist. Photos: @Bongi Sibongile Mlotshwa

Source: Facebook

Bongi Mlotshwa, who has nearly 40 years of experience, is a South African actress and makeup artist best known for her role as Lihle in the SABC1 drama series Soul City. After placing as the first runner-up in the 1987 Miss Soweto pageant, she transitioned into television.

The multiple award winner has served as the head of the hair and makeup departments for iconic shows like Soul City, Generations: The Legacy, Uzalo, Muvhango, and The River.

Bongi's impressive resume includes a SAFTA win for The River and a recent nomination for How to Ruin Love.

Outside of her professional achievements, Bongi is also well-known as the mother of actress Enhle Mbali. Enhle is the former wife of DJ Black Coffee, who has recently been compared to the toxic character of Sdumo in The Polygamist.

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Bongi Mlotshwa is under fire after criticising the hair and makeup department on ‘The Polygamist’. Photos: @Bongi Sibongile Mlotshwa

Source: Facebook

Bongi criticises The Polygamist

According to The Citizen, Bongi Mlotshwa uploaded a snippet on Instagram from the explosive new Netflix series, The Polygamist.

The makeup artist directly tagged Netflix South Africa alongside the alleged production crew members, Mahlogonolo Manchester Mahapa and Bonga Percy Vilakazi.

Bongi allegedly openly criticised the show's styling, claiming the hair and makeup department "did us dirty." She specifically called out ashy, grey makeup and poorly secured wigs, comparing the aesthetic to 1970s Korean cinema, and urged the crew to better "protect" the actors.

The post read:

"Kanti why kodwa The Make up and Hair Department HOD did us dirty,on such a Big Show 🤦🏾‍♀️@netflixsa @bongapercy @chesty_m gaaihaaa From grey makeup, the wigs not well laid. Looks like Korean 70s movies... please guys protect these actors 😓 "

The public's response

The reaction in her comments section was swift and largely negative. Followers defended The Polygamist series, which has been trending at number 1 in over 16 countries.

They argued that Bongi Mlotshwa's public critique was in poor taste. Many expressed that an industry leader of her senior status should have addressed her concerns privately with her colleagues rather than tearing them down on a public platform.

One commenter, @coachforgy, argued that Bongi Mlotshwa was effectively telling fellow professionals their work was substandard, and that "some thoughts should just be kept to self."

"Very disappointing coming from you😥.Keep to yourself."

Another Instagram user, @fanezile, questioned why criticism was necessary:

"After all the good work [and] amazing production applauded worldwide."

Not all viewers agreed with Bongi Mlotshwa’s assessment of the show’s hair and makeup work. @khosi_ka_khumalo wrote:

"We're happy with everything in this series.😒 Nobody cares about hair and makeup."

The most-liked comment, from @siphosezwe__, clapped back at Bongi:

"If you have nothing positive to say then at least be quiet."

Many suggested Bongi's own previous work had drawn similar criticism from fans who chose not to voice it while @jmandemusiq told her to:

"Relax and focus on your work."

@nokuthula_ngabaze slapped back at Bongi:

"You never hear us saying anything bad about your ugly wigs."

Bongi Mlotshwa is facing backlash after criticising The Polygamist. Photos: @Bongi Sibongile Mlotshwa

Source: Facebook

The Polygamist has Hollywood hooked

In more Briefly News updates about The Polygamist, the South African series has now trended at number 1 on Netflix in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Jamaica, Hong Kong, and Italy, to name a few.

On Friday, 19 June 2026, the production company announced that The Polygamist is now the third most-watched show globally on Netflix. Hollywood A-list actress Taraji P. Henson said she watched all 22 episodes in one day!

Source: Briefly News