The Polygamist has now trended at number 1 on Netflix in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Jamaica, Hong Kong and Italy, to name a few

On Friday, 19 June 2026, the production company announced that The Polygamist is now the third most-watched show globally on Netflix

Hollywood A-list actress Taraji P. Henson said she watched all 22 episodes in one day

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Taraji P reacts to The Polygamist and said she watched all the episodes on her one day off. Photos: @tarajiphenson, @stainedglassTV1

Source: Instagram

South African series, The Polygamist, has now trended at number 1 on Netflix in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Jamaica, Hong Kong, Bahamas, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Italy and many other regions.

To prove the series' global popularity, Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson said she watched all 22 episodes in one day.

Taraji P reacts to The Polygamist

The show's popularity has now reached international audiences, with Taraji P. Henson saying she watched all 22 episodes in one day.

Speaking about The Polygamist, American television host Sherri Shepherd shared a video on 18 June 2026 expressing her excitement about the series. In the post, she says:

"Can we talk about #thepolygamist on @netflix … I thought #crazyrichasians was something but these #crazyrichafricans is on a whole other level! I can't… turn it off!"

Her comments quickly caught the attention of actress Taraji P. Henson, who responded in the comments section.

"GIRL YOU AIN'T SEEN [redacted] YET! Had me in a choke hold. Watched THE ENTIRE 22 eps on my one day off! THE END IS [redacted] I will be back for your commentary.😩🤣"

The comments from Sherri Shepherd's post drew excitement from South Africans, including members of the cast. Gugu Gumede responded by writing:

"From South Africa to global stages. Thank you for watching"

As one of the most highly discussed South African TV productions in recent memory, this 22-episode series has completely taken over. From trending timelines on social media to daily conversations in offices, living rooms, and taxi ranks, the show is the nation's newest obsession.

Sherri Shepherd's post about 'The Polygamist' gained the attention of Taraji P. Henson. Photo: @sherrishepherd

Source: Instagram

Adapted from the celebrated novel by Zimbabwean-born author Sue Nyathi, the series is brought to life by a powerhouse cast featuring South African stars Thuso Mbedu, Pearl Thusi, and Warren Masemola.

The Netflix series has reached global stardom with Mzansi giving the series a 10/10 for acting, with others saying, 'The Polygamist owes me therapy after watching this.'

The Polygamist reaches Netflix's global charts

On Friday, 19 June 2026, the production company behind the Netflix show, Stained Glass TV, announced on social media that The Polygamist is the third most-watched show globally on the streaming platform. The production house wrote on their official page:

"At this point we're running out of ways to say THANK YOU!"

They continued,

"The Polygamist isn't just topping charts at home anymore! We’re now the #3 show globally on Netflix and the #1 show in 16 countries across Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and Asia. EXCUSE US?! We appreciate you!"

The Polygamist officially split over international borders. American A-listers like Sherri Shepherd and Taraji P are openly sharing their addiction to the gripping storyline, proving the drama's universal appeal.

The Polygamist cast unite in song in viral video

In other news regarding The Polygamist, Briefly News reported about how the cast left Mzansi in stitches after a viral video surfaced showing the cast gathering for a musical "after-tears" celebration.

Fans on social media quickly pointed out the hilarious irony of Jonasi Gomora's bitter onscreen wife and mistress passionately singing together now that their shared husband is out of the picture.

Source: Briefly News