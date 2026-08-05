A South African woman working in China shared how she secured a teaching job abroad in a TikTok video posted on 4 August 2026

She broke down the documents needed, including a TEFL certificate, police clearance, and a valid passport from Home Affairs

Viewers flooded the comments with questions about qualifications and the costs involved in the application process

A woman detailed the simple steps required to secure a teaching job in China. Image: @kholokapa

Source: TikTok

A South African woman based in China has given hopeful job seekers a practical roadmap for securing teaching positions abroad. In a video posted on 4 August 2026 on her TikTok account @kholokapa, she walked her followers through exactly what she did to secure her role, breaking the process into clear, manageable steps for anyone considering the move.

How to apply for a teaching job in China

She explained that the first requirement is completing a TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificate, which can be done online. Applicants also need a police clearance certificate from their local police station and a valid South African passport obtained through Home Affairs.

Once those documents are in order, she advised searching for 'English First teach in China' online to access the application form. She also noted that CVs should be submitted without a photo and that candidates should emphasise an energetic and outgoing personality, particularly suited to teaching young children.

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Watch the full breakdown in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the China teaching guide

The video resonated strongly with South Africans who are eager to work overseas but were unsure where to begin.

User @MaNgobese WomXhosa.🇿🇦❣️ shared:

"I have a TEFL certificate, police clearance, play-based learning certificate; no funds to go. May my destiny helper find me."

User @🌸Liza🌸 warned:

"The most expensive is the notarization, SAQA and DIRCO for all your documents. I have just spent nearly R6000 on mine."

User @Bongeka wrote:

"Just sent my application and hoping for the best. Thank you so much for this 🙏🏾❤️."

User @Queen-Proudly SAn🇿🇦 pointed out:

"You forgot to mention- a degree is needed."

User @MOHALE KOKETSO suggested:

"Start a YouTube channel 🥹."

User @qoyi.official added:

"The process of police clearance crertificate now costs R190."

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Source: Briefly News