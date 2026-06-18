South African actor Siv Ngesi was left amused by The Polygamist breaking records in Nigeria and some African countries

This was after the people of Nigeria said they would boycott anything South African-related, including the films and music

As 30 June approaches, March and March have announced that they have organised a march to end illegal immigration

Siv Ngesi was amused by 'The Polygamist' topping Nigerian Charts. Image: iamsivngesi, NetflixSouthAfrica

Source: Instagram

South African TV presenter, dancer and actor Siv Ngesi was left amused by the amount of support The Polygamist has been receiving from people who were hell-bent on boycotting anything South African.

According to @AfricaFactsZone in a post from Tuesday, 16 June 2026, the series topped the Nigerian charts and was placed at number 1. Simultaneously, the show climbed to the top spot in the South African Netflix charts, and it remains there.

"South African series, 'The Polygamist' is trending at number 1 on both Netflix Nigeria and Netflix South Africa."

Even content creator Bafana Mthembu shared the impressive numbers the show pulled up, saying it is the sixth biggest TV show around the globe, taking the number one spots in Jamaica, Kenyan Bahamas, Romania and Trinidad & Tobago.

"It is also ranked #2 in France, Mauritius, Qatar, Morocco and the UAE. Other Top 10 rankings include: Portugal (#3), UK (#6), USA (#8), Canada (#7), Spain (#7), Germany (#7) and Netherlands (#7)."

Check out Siv Ngesi's reaction to the hype:

Mixed reactions to the massive success of the TV show

Below is how some people reacted to the massive numbers:

@k_mfundopraise laughed:

"I thought they were boycotting us."

@Abelpter shared:

"It was Created by Akin Omotoso (Nigerian). Based on a novel by Sue Nyathi (Zimbabwean). African stories don’t suddenly stop being African because they’re filmed in South Africa. Let’s be guided, please."

@nto90432 stated:

"This is an example of what we can achieve if we bring positives to each other, not one sucking the other dry! Imagine if trade-wise it was like this? Africa would be independent and rich! Anyways, this is a good show, can’t deny good storytelling irrespective of how you feel about us."

'The Polygamist' reached number one on Nigerian charts. Image: NetflixSouthAfrica

Source: Instagram

Some Nigerians are fighting amongst each other due to the show's popularity in the country:

@TheInfamousEric lashed at his fellow countrymen:

"Shout out to all the Nigerians that didn’t watch this because of how cruel the Bathongs have been to us. F the rest of you spinless sellouts."

@LordofHighrealm claimed:

"I have never watched any movie or series produced by them in my life. I don't think they can make anything that interests me."

@TheVader999 stated:

"I blame the Nigerian government for this, though. I left with the condition that they should bring down every South African movie available to Nigerian subscribers on their platform. Nigeria is the biggest market in Africa, so companies will always do as you wish."

@imienitama_gift said:

"I will never watch their movies nor listen to their music."

@VictorEmma66321 said:

"I literally told my friend in LV to turn those things off. An American understood you can’t support a xenophobic country. Nigerians do better. Stand for something."

Gugu Gumede praised for her performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gugu Gumede has been receiving her flowers for her class act performance on The Polygamist.

Gumede is known for her role on SABC 1's Uzalo, saying she is proving her versatility.

Source: Briefly News