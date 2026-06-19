The Polygamist cast left Mzansi in stitches after a viral video surfaced showing them gathering for a vibrant, musical "after-tears" celebration

Fans on social media quickly pointed out the hilarious irony of Jonasi Gomora’s bitter onscreen wife and mistress passionately singing together now that their shared husband is out of the picture

The viral clip and the show's growing international success have sparked more discussions among users who have hailed it as one of the country's best productions of all time

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A video of the cast of ‘The Polygamist’ singing and dancing together went viral. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

The dramatic curtain has officially closed on one of television’s most hated characters, but the real party is just beginning online. Following the jaw-dropping finale of the hit series The Polygamist, the cast has sent social media into a frenzy after a video surfaced of them celebrating in true South African style.

In a clip posted on 17 June 2026, members of the cast were spotted gathered together, passionately singing a vibrant traditional song.

However, because the character of Jonasi Gomora (Sdumo Mtshali) was hated by viewers, fans couldn't help but joke that this particular gathering was a joyous celebration of his death. The man himself was nowhere to be seen, prompting X (formerly Twitter) users to instantly dub the gathering as "Jonasi's after-tears."

In South Africa, it is a deeply rooted custom for mourners to gather at the deceased’s home after a funeral for an "after-tears." Unlike the sombre and heartbreaking funeral service, these gatherings are packed with food, drinks, and lively music as loved ones connect to celebrate a life well-lived.

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Viewers joked that the cast of 'The Polygamist' gathered in celebration after Jonasi Gomora's death. Image: sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

The character of Jonasi met a tragic end after contracting HIV from a casual fling with an unknown woman, a setup orchestrated by his scorned wife, Joyce, who paid the lady to infect him to teach him a lesson.

What made the video even more hilarious for viewers was seeing Jonasi's fiercely competitive partners putting their weapons down. His first wife, Joyce, and his mistress-turned-second-wife, Matipa, who spent the entire series trying to destroy one another, were seen singing together with massive smiles on their faces. Fans quickly flooded the timelines, joking that the only thing capable of bringing these toxic co-wives together was the death of their husband.

The video falls on the heels of The Polygamist's global success, which has transformed the local drama into an international phenomenon. The supernovela has quickly become a major talking point among social media users and big Hollywood socialites, including Taraji P. Henson and daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd, who have both openly obsessed over the show's wild storylines, proving that the chaotic world of Jonasi has officially gone global.

Watch The Polygamist cast's video below.

Social media reacts to "after tears" video

marothiselaelo joked:

"Just look how nice it is now that Jonasi is six feet under."

MokgadiMokgotho reacted to Joyce and Matipa:

"I thought they hated each other, turns out they were just pretending."

ernestmac54 asked:

"Is Jonasi the problem? Cause look at how they are vibrant and breaking into song without him."

Davido reacts to Jonasi Gomora

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Davido's remarks about Sbumo Mtshali's character on The Polygamist, the infamous Jonasi Gomora.

The singer was stunned by the storyline and Gomora's toxic behaviour, taking to social media to express shock, but online users claimed they were birds of a feather.

Source: Briefly News