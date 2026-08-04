Nota reshared a chaotic dashcam-style video filmed on a busy Lagos street, using it to take a dig at Nigerians online

The clip surfaced after Tyla announced she was pulling Nigeria from her tour following threats she received on social media

South Africans and Nigerians clashed in the comments, with opinions divided on whether the mockery was fair

Nota mcoked Nigerians after viral Lagos street videos, using Tyla's drama. Image: lavidanota.

Source: Instagram

Music commentator Nota sparked a fresh online debate after resharing a dashcam-style video filmed from inside a moving car navigating the chaotic streets of Lagos. The clip, branded with the Instagram handle @abatiade1, captures a packed street market scene shifting from daytime to nighttime, with pedestrians, vendors, and vehicles all jostling for space in what looks like a typically frenetic Lagos afternoon.

The timing of the reshare was no coincidence, as he poked fun at them not being able to afford tickets to Tyla's show.

Nota uses Tyla's Nigeria tour cancellation

South African singer Tyla had recently removed Nigeria from her upcoming tour schedule, looking at the threats she received online. The decision set off a wave of commentary across social media, with fans and critics on both sides weighing in.

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Nota, never one to miss a moment, used the Lagos street footage to imply that Nigerians would not have been able to afford Tyla's concert tickets in the first place. The post landed like a match on dry wood, pulling thousands into a heated back-and-forth.

Watch the Lagos street clip Nota shared to make his point:

Mzansi and Nigerians bicker in the comments

Reactions were swift and split right down the middle. Some agreed with the sentiment, while others pushed back hard against what they saw as a lazy generalisation.

@audreymama_ sided with the mockery, writing:

"We have Nigerian artists worth it! Why would any Nigerian spend that to see Tyla of all people."

@LuzukoDlabazana was having none of it:

"Come on, surely you know that this is not a representation of the entire country. Nigeria has enough middle-class and wealthy people to buy lousy tickets if they really wanted the show. These are people who typically fly to London to watch EPL games. Poverty and wealth co-exist."

@MphuraEL added:

"🤣🤣🤣 these ones are shameless, maybe they don't have strategies like Lagos people lol."

Nota made fun of Nigerians after viral Lagos videos. Image: lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Tyla clapsback at Caresha

In a previous report from Briefly News, US rapper Caresha publicly accused Tyla of stealing her song Chanel, sending the music world into a frenzy.

Tyla addressed the allegations in a casual interview-style video that quickly went viral on X. The South African star shared her side of the story, explaining exactly how she came across the song.

Source: Briefly News