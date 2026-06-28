Broadcaster Mpho Maboi opened up about her love life after divorcing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane,

She explained why she turned down two Range Rovers from suitors over the past five years

The incoming Kaya FM radio host previously faced backlash for her bold lifestyle choices following her divorce

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mpho Maboi revealed why she declined two Range Rovers from her boyfriends. Image: mphomaboi

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Mpho Maboi has opened up about her romantic life after divorcing former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane. She made the comments in the same interview in which she revealed several reasons why she ultimately decided to walk away from her marriage.

Maboi appeared on Wow What A Week, hosted by DJ Fresh, alongside Thato Mataboge ahead of their appearance on Kaya FM, where they are set to host the station's breakfast show. The episode premiered on DJ Fresh's YouTube channel on Friday, 26 June 2026.

Mpho Maboi opens up about dating after divorce

A clip from the interview, shared on X (Twitter) by @MeshackBevhulas, captured Maboi discussing the misconceptions surrounding her life and dating history. She dismissed the idea that she entered her marriage with nothing, explaining that she comes from a well-off family and had already built a successful career in IT before transitioning into broadcasting.

Maboi acknowledged that many South Africans only came to know her through her marriage to Letsholonyane, but stressed that she had established herself long before they walked down the aisle.

“But at the same time, I think the misconception with regards to me is that, one, people never really know much about my life and my background. I will admit to the fact that for a lot of people, they got to know of my existence through him, through this marriage. They were like, ‘Who is this person who would marry him?’, and then they tend to think I came out of nowhere and married this person. And to think it was being at YFM that actually got us together. But yeah, there's just so much misconception because people assume maybe I'm from a poor background. I'm not from a poor background, you know? I have a whole IT background,” she explained.

The broadcaster also revealed details about her love life. She revealed that she has turned down extravagant gifts, including not one but two Range Rovers, because she does not date for money. According to Maboi, expensive gifts often come with expectations and ulterior motives.

“So, I've never been that person that's like getting into a relationship for money or whatever. Even now in my divorce state, there’s guys who tried to throw money at me. Let me put it this way: I have declined two Range Rovers in the five years that I've been divorced because that's not what I'm there for. Also, I know why you want to buy that car. You want to trick me. Andizi,” she said with a laugh.

Watch the full clip below:

Mpho Maboi opened up about her dating experience after her divorce. Image: mphomaboi

Source: Instagram

Mpho Maboi blasted after declaring her December will be steamy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mpho Maboi was told to act her age after she declared that she would have a steamy festive season.

A Twitter post shared in December 2022 sparked online criticism, with users targeting Maboi's lifestyle choices following divorce.

Source: Briefly News