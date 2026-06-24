An educator, Kerry-Ann Farmery-Reyneke, left a remarkable legacy of educational excellence

She served Frans Du Toit High School for 19 years before transitioning to the Department of Education

Reflecting on her professional milestones offered significant psychological comfort to the Phalaborwa community

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Frans Du Toit High School's former HOD passed away and left the community shaken. Image: Kayode Balogun

Source: UGC

The Frans du Toit community is mourning the loss of Kerry-Ann Farmery-Reyneke, a beloved former HOD, who passed away on 23 June 2026. Kerry-Ann was celebrated for being beautiful both inside and out, as she served her pupils and colleagues with incredible passion from 2004. Her passing was after her successful appointment as a Senior Education Specialist (SES) with the Department of Education in January 2023. Through her love for the English language, she touched the lives of countless learners and colleagues, leaving a lasting impact on all she met. There were no official reports regarding the cause of death.

Kerry-Ann joined the Frans du Toit High School family on 1 January 2004, embarking on a nineteen-year journey characterised by profound dedication and professionalism. In the psychology of grieving, the celebration of a deceased person’s achievements serves as a primary source of comfort to those in mourning. The tributes reflecting on her final career advancement to a senior specialist role left her community with a sense of enduring pride that serves to honour her memory. Read the post below:

Frans Du Toit alumnus remembers former HOD

The public reaction to Kerry-Ann's passing proved her influence. The deep-rooted connection she maintained with her former school and the lasting impression she left on her community were obvious. Read the comments below:

Fransie worked in the education sector for more than 10 years. Image: Valentin Ivantsov / Pexels

Source: UGC

DX Ndlovu said:

"Oh, she was an angel indeed. I remember when I had a child while in high school, she used to bring me baby clothes. She really supported me to the extent that I was able to rebuild myself. I never gave up on my studies because of her courage. Thank you angel,I’m so heartbroken."

Lungii Mathebula shared:

"I remember how I used to struggle with English HL, but when I reached grade 11, you made it look so easy, and you made sure we passed. Not me forgetting when you were reading the Othello drama, even today, I remember all the effort you made in class just for us to understand the drama. I'm so heartbroken, Mrs Reyneke. May your precious soul rest in peace."

Doreen Selase Dokosi wrote:

"Oh no! My heartfelt condolences to her family and the entire Fransie community. I vividly remember when I suddenly found out I would be relocating back to my home country within a short time… she was one of the first people I told, and she was so worried about the negative impact it would have on my education that she even suggested I live with her till I completed Matric. I never forgot her kindness toward me in that moment."

Ankia Van Der Merwe said:

"I will never forget how much you loved Shakespeare. When you read a story about him, or speak about him, your face always used to light up in a way nobody can explain. Rest peacefully, Mrs Kerry, you will be missed."

Tineal E Silva was moved:

"Some teachers leave marks on your report card. Others leave marks on your life. Mrs Farmery-Reyneke did both. Almost 18 years later, I still remember the very first lesson she ever taught me. For three years, she taught me far more than just English. Her literature lessons were unforgettable."

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Source: Briefly News