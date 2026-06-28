Mpho Maboi reveals the reasons behind her divorce from Reneilwe Letsholonyane during DJ Fresh's podcast

Maboi explained why she decided to end the marriage, saying repeated cycles of temporary change and inconsistency led to the split despite trying couples therapy

She also responded to speculation that they divorced because of money-related issues after Letsholonyane departed from Kaizer Chiefs

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Mpho Maboi revealed the reasons why she ended her marriage. Image: mphomaboi_, reneilwe06

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Mpho Maboi has opened up about her divorce from former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane, explaining why she ultimately decided to walk away. Her comments come after renewed social media discussion about their divorce.

Maboi spoke candidly during an appearance on Wow What A Week, hosted by DJ Fresh. She joined Thato Mataboge on the podcast ahead of the trio's reunion on Kaya FM, where they are set to host the breakfast show. The episode premiered on DJ Fresh's YouTube channel on Friday, 26 June 2026.

Mpho Maboi explains why she filed for divorce

X (Twitter0 user @KingMntungwa shared a clip of Mpho Maboi discussing her divorce. In the clip, Mpho reflected on how the COVID-19 lockdowns briefly strengthened their relationship before the cracks became apparent. She explained that the lockdown allowed them to experience uninterrupted time together, something she said they had never done before because of their clashing schedules.

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“Oh, we were good at that time. During COVID, we were actually fine 'cause he wasn't working. Well, 'cause they were not allowed to work. So, we were good, and I feel like it was the first time in many years that we actually were together every single day. Because remember, I'm in sports broadcasting, he's a footballer. So sometimes when he comes in, I'm leaving, you know, so we never really got to spend time together. That was a new experience for us. So, it was good. It was actually after COVID that everything, kinda, went south,” she explained.

Maboi clarified that the problems did not suddenly begin after the lockdown. Instead, the extended time they spent together made them realise that their relationship had underlying issues.

“Well, it's not that everything went south; it just sort of came to the fore that, you know, yes, we enjoyed this period of being together because it was a new experience, but in the greater scheme of things, we're not OK,” she added.

Mpho Maboi confirmed that she initiated the divorce proceedings. She said the decision was driven by a recurring pattern where her estranged husband would change for a while after she complained before reverting to his old ways. According to her, repeated conversations and even couples therapy failed to bring lasting change.

“I did, and purely because I feel there's something that men do that is very weird. So, a woman will say to you, listen; A, B, C and D are not working in the relationship, right? We need to fix here, there and there. You guys become different people for like two or three months. You guys literally will change your personality for like 3 months, and then once my guard goes down, back to square one. So, it was a consistent cycle of but what happened to that person? We tried couples therapy,” Mpho Maboi said.

Mpho Maboi responds to speculation about divorce

Maboi also addressed speculation that their marriage ended because of money. She responded to online speculation that she split with Letsholonyane because he had left Kaizer Chiefs.

“For me, that was the funniest thing because people, especially when it comes to Kaizer Chiefs, because people say he left Kaizer Chiefs, and then I left. We got married after he had left Kaizer, that was when we got married,” she said.

Watch the full clip below:

Mpho Maboi responded to speculation about her divorce. Image: mphomaboi

Source: Instagram

Mpho Maboi hits back at viral ‘gold digger’ claims

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mpho Maboi responded to viral "gold digger" claims involving her former husband Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

The media personality responded after social media users revisited allegations about her relationship with the former football star.

Source: Briefly News