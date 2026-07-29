Meet Shannon Benting, The Woman Representing South Africa at Miss Supranational
- Shannon Benting is flying South Africa's flag at Miss Supranational 2026 in Poland after winning the national titl
- The model, content creator and mother is using the pageant to inspire young women to dream bigger
- Benting has also reached the Top 20 of the Miss Supranational Influencer Challenge ahead of the finale
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Shannon Benting is carrying South Africa's hopes at the 2026 Miss Supranational pageant in Poland. While many are only getting to know the beauty queen now, she has already built a name for herself as a model and content creator. Her journey to the international stage reflects years of determination, and she hopes her story will encourage other women to believe in their own potential.
From Gauteng to the world stage
Benting earned the right to represent South Africa after being crowned Miss Supranational South Africa earlier this year. The 30-year-old, who comes from Northcliff in Gauteng, is also a mother and holds a BCom qualification in Sports Management.
According to The South African, Benting described wearing the South African sash as one of the proudest moments of her life. She said the opportunity is the reward for years of hard work, perseverance and staying true to herself.
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See Shannon Benting during the Evening Gown competition in the Instagram post below:
More than a beauty queen
For Benting, the pageant is about more than competing for a crown. She wants to use the platform to motivate young women, particularly those who feel their circumstances limit their dreams.
She said she is proud to represent not only herself but also South African women, adding that she hopes her journey proves that where someone comes from should never stop them from aiming high, The South African reported.
Building momentum before the grand finale
Benting has already scored an important victory after advancing to the Top 20 of the Miss Supranational Influencer Challenge. The achievement keeps her in contention for an automatic place in the competition's Top 24 finalists before the grand finale.
Whether she brings the crown home or not, Benting has already made South Africans proud by representing the country with confidence and purpose. As reported by The South African, she remains focused on making the most of the opportunity while inspiring others to chase their goals.
Contestants Shine Before Miss Supranational Finale
Recently Briefly News reported that the Miss Supranational 2026 contestants turned heads during the evening gown competition ahead of the grand finale, showcasing elegant gowns that reflected their personalities and confidence on stage.
Representatives from around the world impressed judges and pageant fans with their poise, while South Africa's Shannon Benting also stood out in the glamorous showcase as she continued her quest for the coveted international crown.
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Source: Briefly News
Rina Mtshengu (Entertainment writer) Rina Mtshengu is an entertainment journalist at Briefly News. Holding an international diploma in Drama and Production Studies, she brings a unique blend of creative storytelling and news reporting to her work. With experience in theatre, film, visual arts, and journalism, Rina specialises in crafting compelling stories that inform, entertain, and spark conversation. Her writing has been featured in The Herald, and she continues to expand her storytelling portfolio through fiction, news, and multimedia content.