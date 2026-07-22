Bajabulise Thela, Miss African Beauty Universe 2026South Africa 2026, shared her mission statement representing Mzansi on the international stage

Her statement centred on national unity, South African pride, and using her platform to drive positive change

Viewers rallied behind her but noted she needs more public speaking training ahead of the competition

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The picture on the left showed Bajabulisa after being crowned. Image: bajabulisethela

Source: Facebook

Bajabulise Thela is carrying the South African flag into the Miss African Beauty Universe 2026 2026 competition. The titleholder recently shared her official mission statement, outlining her vision for what she hopes to achieve while wearing the national sash on one of the world's biggest pageant stages.

Her statement placed a strong emphasis on celebrating South Africa's diversity and resilience. Bajabulise spoke about using her platform as a voice for positive change, inspiring communities across the country and bringing meaningful visibility to the causes closest to her heart. The video was shared by TikTok account @missbizanahighschools with the caption:

"Mzansi, she is representing us at Miss Universe, let's all stand behind her."

Mzansi rallies behind their queen

South Africans were quick to show their support, but many also offered honest feedback. While viewers praised her beauty and the strength of her message, a number of comments pointed out that her delivery needed polishing before the competition heats up.

The general sentiment was one of love and encouragement, with most people urging her to keep working hard.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What viewers had to say

Fans and critics alike weighed in on the comment section:

Sikelela_Nxu wrote:

"She needs speech training other than that clock it."

Sharonkshez said:

"I love her, but she needs to work on her public speaking and confidence."

Murky commented:

"She needs to do more timed interviews as part of her preparation for the final 5 and 3 round, for Universe. Real interviews, not pageantry ones, because our crown is very close and nearer to her."

MaMthethwa Lwandle said:

"Asimnike ithuba" (Give her a chance.)

Karabo added:

"She was nervous. Otherwise she will come right."

Nosimo Mnguni wrote:

"The face card!!! The unending smile!!"

MaElly shared:

"Powerful statement, glitches here and there, but the message in the statement is profound. She needs more training on public speaking, and then we are definitely placing high."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Miss Universe

Source: Briefly News