Miss Jamaica Dr Gabrielle Henry experienced a fall on the Miss Universe stage, which drew immediate attention as medical staff attended to her

The incident highlighted the challenges and risks faced by contestants, including stage design and evening gown complexities, while she remained resilient

Global audiences responded with supportive messages and admiration, emphasising professionalism, courage, and safety awareness during pageant events

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans and international fans alike expressed admiration and support for Miss Jamaica, rallying behind her courage and emphasising safety and professionalism in global beauty competitions.

A picture of Miss Universe posed for the camera, showcasing her beauty. Image: officialmissuniversejamaica

Source: Instagram

Miss Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, captured global attention after a frightening fall during the Miss Universe preliminary evening gown round in Bangkok, Thailand. The incident occurred on 20 November 2025, and videos on social media showed Dr Henry confidently walking the stage in a striking orange gown before stepping off the dark edge of the runway and falling face-first. The show continued without interruption as medical professionals quickly attended to her on a stretcher while other contestants continued their walk. Dr Henry, an ophthalmologist by profession, was later taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where she received immediate medical care and underwent further tests to ensure a full recovery. The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation issued a statement providing details of the incident, asking fans to remain positive and send well-wishes as she recovered.

Adding context to the story, Miss Jamaica’s fall highlights the pressures and risks contestants face during major pageants, where elaborate stages and evening gowns can increase the chance of accidents. Social media videos captured the event from multiple angles, showing both the elegance and vulnerability of the contestant. Pageant fans worldwide were drawn to the footage, admiring her composure before and after the accident, while commentators noted the importance of safety measures during such large-scale events. The organisation emphasised that she sustained no life-threatening injuries and encouraged supporters to keep her in their thoughts as she underwent further monitoring.

Miss Universe stage fall recovery

The video and official statement quickly went viral on Instagram, amassing over 6,700 likes in less than one day, alongside hundreds of supportive comments from women and pageant fans across the globe. Social media users shared messages of encouragement and praised Dr Henry for her bravery and resilience, highlighting the professional poise she maintained throughout the incident. The story became widely discussed on TikTok and YouTube as well, with clips being shared to emphasise the risks and reality behind pageant competitions. The overwhelming engagement reflected a global audience rallying behind her, sending well-wishes and celebrating her courage despite the fall.

Public reaction showed an outpouring of support, with many expressing admiration for her strength and professionalism. Followers appreciated how the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation handled the communication, providing clear updates on her health and emphasising the importance of positive thoughts and prayers. The incident also sparked conversations about stage safety in beauty competitions, as viewers reflected on the balance of glamour, talent, and risk. Overall, the response was a mix of concern, admiration, and global solidarity for Dr Gabrielle Henry’s recovery journey.

A close-up image of Dr Gabrielle Henry on the Miss Universe stage before her fall, highlighting pageant elegance and poise. Image: officialmissuniversejamaica

Source: Instagram

Here’s what people had to say

Andromedapeters commented:

“Praying for you, quee,n and claiming a speedy recovery for you. ❤️”

Msdivadaboss wrote:

“Praying for you, beautiful Queen. ❤️ You looked so stunning in the gown.”

Tiannasclark commented:

“Praying for you, Queen! 🙏🏽❤️💪🏽”

Mimi Aniwaa wrote:

“Praying a speedy recovery for you, Gabrielle. ❤️ This cannot and will not stop you! 🙏❤️”

Linkanetact2 commented:

“She was doing so well…”

Newchicknewyork wrote:

“Speedy recovery, we are rooting for Jamaica. ❤️”

Missdanmark.dk wrote:

“Speedy recovery. ❤️‍🩹 How awful, you got us worried, Queen. ❤️❤️”

Melanieshiraz wrote:

“Sending my love and wishing Gabrielle a speedy recovery. ❤️”

Check out the YouTube video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Miss Universe

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 after a chaotic pageant filled with walkouts, stage falls, and allegations.

The newly crowned Miss Universe 2025 (Mexico) faced immediate criticism after her final answer was deemed vague and underwhelming by many online viewers.

A Miss Universe Zimbabwe contestant addressed the public for the first time after her national costume drew widespread attention online.

Source: Briefly News