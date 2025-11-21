Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025 after a chaotic pageant filled with walkouts, stage falls and allegations

The beauty queen walked out of the sash ceremony after allegedly being called a "dumbhead" by the Thai director

People online questioned if the crown was bought after a Mexican businessman purchased a 50% stake in the Miss Universe brand

Global viewers were unhappy with the recent winner of the Miss Universe 2025 competition.

The official Miss Universe X page posted a photo on 21 November 2025, celebrating their new queen with the caption:

"Congratulations to our new Miss Universe. Tonight, a star was born. Her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the world, and we couldn't be more thrilled to welcome her as our new queen."

In the photo, Fatima Bosch from Mexico is seen being crowned as the winner of Miss Universe 2025. The post went viral with over 2,500 comments and over 30,000 reactions, but not everyone was celebrating. There's been a lot of controversy about the win, with some people saying the crown was bought.

Bosch, the first-ever Miss Universe Mexico from Tabasco, officially took the crown at the event held in Bangkok, Thailand. The final five contestants were Miss Ivory Coast Olivia Yace, Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, Miss Venezuela Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser, Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh.

Miss Universe 2025 was crowned recently, but viewers were not impressed.

People react to Miss Universe's win

Netizens reacted to the controversial win shared on the official X page @MissUniverse's post:

@andrei_xyzz wrote:

"Congratulations Mexico for buying the crown. Tonight, a new buyer is born. Her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the owner."

@groovyaries_ said:

"I'm all for someone standing up for themselves, especially women, but just because she was placed in an uncomfortable situation doesn't mean that she is deserving of the crown. Miss Cote D'Ivoire & Miss Philippines were the REAL top two in our hearts!"

@koishiterukaren shared:

"The world knows the truth, and we all know she didn't deserve the Miss Universe crown. She didn't have the winning Miss Universe walk! Weak performance."

@luis_gj gushed:

"Deserved. A true queen and an example of resilience and strength."

@Aaron030802 added:

"In my opinion, Olivia (Miss Côte d'Ivoire) clearly deserved the crown. The criteria were on her side, but the result felt predetermined."

Chaotic run-up to the crown

According to The Guardian, before Friday's finale, there had been a chaotic run-up to the competition. At the beginning of November, Miss Mexico claimed she had faced a public dressing down from the pageant's Thai director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, who allegedly called her a "dumbhead". She walked out, followed by several fellow contestants. Bosch told reporters the way she was treated lacked respect.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bloomberg reported in January 2024 that Thai media company JKN Global Group sold a 50% stake in the owner of the Miss Universe brand for $16 million to Legacy Holding Group USA Inc. The company is owned by Mexican businessman Raul Rocha Cantu, who also holds the copyright for Miss Universe Mexico.

This means that a year before Miss Mexico won the crown, a Mexican businessman became a major owner of the Miss Universe brand. Many people online connected the dots and questioned whether the competition was fair. The timing of the deal and the win raised questions about whether the results were influenced by who owns the pageant.

See the X post below:

