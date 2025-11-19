South Africans have been keeping a close eye on Melissa Nayimuli, who is representing the country at the Miss Universe 2025 competition

A video of the beauty queen showcasing her isiXhosa- inspired national costume was shared online this week

Mzansi commented on the video and crossed fingers that the model would make a top 3 finalist

Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli shows off her costume.

Current Miss Universe South Africa contestant Melissa Nayimuli impressed South Africans on social media this week when she showed off her national costume.

Nayimuli, who previously caused a buzz online for her swimsuit edition, wore an isiXhosa-inspired costume in Thailand on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

The former Miss South Africa finalist recently left Mzansi confused when she was announced as the 2025 Miss Universe contestant.

African Beauty shared a video on Instagram of Melissa dressed in her costume at the Miss Universe pageant on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

“Chosi, Chosi! Modern Xhosa Umbaco inspired costume. Raised by a powerful Xhosa woman, her mother Melissa’s national costume is timely, by celebrating women in South Africa. Draped in a majestic black and white cape," reads the post.

According to the channel, Melissa Nayimuli’s national costume is a regal homage to the indomitable strength and spirit of Xhosa women.

The beauty queen's national costume also celebrates women in the creative industry who designed the national costume to honor Melissa’s natural spirit of art and collaboration.

Her look is reportedly completed by the traditional isgcolo (Xhosa headpiece), which symbolizes wisdom, dignity, and the crown of womanhood.

"Melissa’s costume tells a story of heritage and heroism, a visual declaration that she carries not only her own dreams, but the legacy of every woman who has walked before her. It is regal yet raw, rooted yet radiant," adds the post.

South Africans react to Melissa's costume

Miss SA 2025 Qhawe Mazaleni said:

"So regal! ❤️❤️ You nailed it."

Seakamelacharles replied:

"Yes, yes, and a big yes. Chosi, Chosi! She is a Xhosa phenomenal queen and carries that on the universe stage🔥🙌."

Antmiller1986 wrote:

"Now, this, ladies and gentlemen, is a national costume!🔥😍"

Nakho_konke_miya reacted:

"That walk was amazing! You killed it🔥."

Onwabani_mgobo commented:

"Okay, okay, I don’t know what to do with myself right now, yhoo ooMelissa😩."

Macduranmakgabo replied:

"Iyoooo Melz. I cried and screamed my lungs out when I saw you 😭😭😭. D*mn this national costume is unreal 👌, the walk, the confidence, the smile, and the aura doll. You were amazingly beautifuliciousness🤞🏻. Yey, I'm so d*mn happy to be South African right now. You are the moment."

Ka_majavu said:

"She ate 😍. Absolutely beautiful."

Mzansi is impressed with Miss Universe South Africa's costume in Thailand.

Melissa Nayimuli breaks her silence on representing SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that beauty queen and influencer Melissa Nayimuli addressed her crowning as Miss Universe 2025.

Nayimuli began trending on social media this week after Miss Universe announced her as South Africa's representative for the 2025 competition, set for November in Thailand.

The beauty queen, who previously competed in the Miss SA competition, received backlash on social media this week.

