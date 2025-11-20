Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 Breaks Her Silence After National Costume Goes Viral

A Miss Universe Zimbabwe contestant addressed the public for the first time after her national costume drew widespread attention online

The pageant hopeful shared her emotional reaction to the high-energy atmosphere of the global competition

Supporters from across Africa and beyond flooded social media with messages of admiration and encouragement

Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 Lyshanda Moyas has spoken out for the first time after her national costume made waves across social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking debate among pageant fans.

Lyshanda is one of the many contestants competing for the Miss Universe title at the 74th edition of the competition in Thailand.

The show, held on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, in Nonthaburi, Thailand, featured 122 contestants in elaborate outfits inspired by nature, culture, and iconic national symbols.

Zimbabwe’s public broadcaster, ZBC, posted pictures of Lyshanda Moyas’ outfit for the Miss Universe National Costume Show on its official X (Twitter) account. The ZBC expressed that Lyshanda’s costume paid tribute to the iconic Baobab tree, with the dress being made from fibres of the tree itself.

After the post of the Miss Zimbabwe went viral, Lyshanda broke her silence as she expressed her thoughts by saying the following in the clip that was shared by TikTok user @misszimbabweupdates on 19 November 2025 on TikTok.

In the clip, she radiated excitement as she described the atmosphere backstage and on stage, capturing the energy of one of the world’s biggest beauty pageants.

"I just got off, Lyshanda Moyas, Miss Universe Zimbabwe. This was so exciting, the lights, the camera, the screaming, the people, the adrenaline. I had so much fun. It was an amazing experience. I am so, so happy, she said in the video.

Her comments come after thousands of viewers across Southern Africa reacted to her national costume reveal, which trended shortly after the showcase. Social media users expressed a mix of admiration, pride, and curiosity, with many praising her confidence and poise on the international platform.

Netizens show support for Miss Zimbabwe

The online community flooded the comments section, raving over Miss Zimbabwe's national costume, while some shared their thoughts, saying:

Barbie said:

"I'm from China but haaaa miss universe Zimbabwe munodadisa."

Blueberry added:

"All the love from Botswana you're representing African honey."

Oriegore stated:

"Gweru, we're proud, keep it up, mwana wevhu Zim at large is proud siyakuthanda."

James-dude replied:

"All the best, love."

Gracenkomo shared:

"Beautiful onyinye 🥰proud of you love."

Blueberry commented:

"You're definitely winning this girl💯 you've got it all."

Patieali was impressed, adding:

"Loving you from Zimbabwe. Your performance ate, and you left no crumbs."

The chosen Queen said:

"Beautiful queen, much love from South Africa, ignore negativity, sisi."

Sehlule Ncube gushed over Miss Zimbabwe, saying:

"Wow, girl, you look amazing."

