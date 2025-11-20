An American man shared his subjective Top 10 list of African countries with the most beautiful women, but noted that Africans in general are beautiful

The controversial video, shared on TikTok, went viral, sparking a passionate debate over the man's rankings and exclusions

Social media users were divided, with many local fans celebrating the man's verdict, while others argued that all African women are gorgeous, making any such list unnecessary

A US man listed his top 10 African countries with the most beautiful women. Image: @musagzzz4

Source: TikTok

A video of an American man ranking the most beautiful women across the African continent captured the internet's attention, turning his personal preference into a viral debate on global beauty standards.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @musagzzz4, ignited a fierce online discussion and garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers, some of whom agreed with his views, while others hoped to see Cape Verde on the list.

The creator kicked off his Top 10 list, clarifying that the rankings were based strictly on women he had personally encountered in real life. His list included: Ivory Coast (10). Egypt (9), Tanzania (8), Ghana (7), and Kenya (6).

The countdown to the number 1 spot

The competition intensified in TikTok user @musagzzz4’s Top 5. He placed Eritrea at number 5, praising its women as "flawless." Nigeria followed at number 4, celebrated for having "fire" bodies and beautiful skin complexions. Ethiopia landed at number 3, and Gambia took the number 2 spot, a country he urged his followers to pay close attention to. He concluded his entire list by revealing his ultimate number one choice: South Africa, specifically praising their natural beauty and physique.

South Africans were happy to be in the number one spot. Image: Mikhail Nilov

Source: UGC

The great beauty debate

The clip garnered 766K views, 61K likes, and 5K comments from social media users whose views were divided. Many local viewers and others across the continent agreed that South Africa deserved the coveted number one spot, commending the high-quality beauty of the country’s women. The list faced immediate critique over its exclusions.

Many users were shocked that Cape Verde did not feature in the ranking, arguing that the country’s women deserved a spot in the Top 3. The debate concluded with the sentiment that all African women are gorgeous, making the creation of any definitive Top 10 list impossible.

User @Refilwe_Makeup asked:

"I’m South African, yes, we are beautiful with nice natural bodies, but have seen Cape Verde women 😭?"

User @De_light🦋

"All African women are beautiful, but we allow people to downgrade some part of Africa because we are always looking for validation from people who are not even half as attractive as we are. By the way, I’m from Nigeria 🇳🇬 peace and love ✌️."

User @youjamiee292556 shared:

"Senegal not being top 5 craz,y and I’m not even Senegalese."

User @Ghostown added:

"This guy is so right, Gambia and South African women 😇 I love them."

User @Sbagongo12 asked:

"Bro! I'm from South Africa. Yes, we have beautiful women. That's true, but haven't seen Cape Verde women?"

User @edro1977_ said:

"As a Nigerian man. South Africa is my No.1 💯."

User @Vumza commented:

"That's his perspective of beauty, so you can't change his mind. Let him be, and we don't observe the same way when it comes to beauty."

Watch the TikTok video below:

