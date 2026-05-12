Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Keamogetswe ‘QV’ Morena has announced that she and her partner have tied the knot

The couple got engaged in September 2025 and recently had a traditional wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends

QV has documented her entire marriage journey in a series, Becoming Mrs M, on Instagram, giving fans insight into the wedding preparations

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‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Keamogetswe ‘QV’ and her partner, Mundia, have gotten married. Image: quevie_m

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Keamogetswe ‘QV’ Morena is basking in happiness following her wedding ceremony. Officially, Mrs M, QV had previously documented her wedding preparation journey with her online community, leaving many people inspired.

QV officially gets married

QV's Instagram page was once filled with cooking recipes and wholesome content. But of late, fans have been getting treated to some proper wedding preparations from the star, making them feel like they were VIP guests!

"Becoming Mrs M. Probably the most difficult stage of this whole celebration, but I’ve learned the importance of grace and forgiveness during this process. It was definitely not an easy one, but looking back at things, there are definitely a lot of elements that brightened my heart. A love story, curated, written and directed by Christ," QV wrote closer to her big day.

QV and Mundia got engaged in September 2025, and she was whisked away by her partner. She penned a sweet message, showing her gratitude and expressing her love for her partner.

"Sana, as outspoken as I am, I’m actually really shy as well! What a beautiful day, thank you so much to my partner for deleting my girlfriend status! I cried, cried and CRIED some more. Also, special s/o to my brother and my friends for helping my partner to make this happen. And OFCOZ, to the strangers who were celebrating and congratulating us on that day, I may not know you, but I really appreciate you, and God bless you all! Above all else, I will never get tired of speaking about the goodness of God. I get emotional every time I think of my journey with him, thank you ABBA." she celebrated.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Keamogetswe ‘QV’ and Mundia got married. Image: quevie_m

Source: Instagram

During her big day, she danced and had loads of fun with her tribe, and of course, she shared all of that with her fans.

"Mamusi was definitely one of the highlights of our wedding, I danced until I ran out of breath and then came back to dance some more!" she exclaimed.

Caster Semenya posts Mother's Day pic with wife and kids

In a previous report from Briefly News, pro athlete Caster Semenya shared a rare Mother’s Day post featuring her wife and two daughters. This was Caster's way of giving fans a first public glimpse of her family.

The Olympic champion’s post quickly went viral, drawing emotional reactions and mixed comments across social media. Caster and Violet married in 2015 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in January.

The sweet family moment comes amid Semenya’s continued public battles off the track, including her criticism of global athletics leadership and ongoing legal discussions around eligibility rules.

Source: Briefly News