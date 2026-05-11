SAFA Divisions Deepen As Danny Jordaan Election Talk Intensifies
- Fresh tensions inside SAFA are exposing growing divisions ahead of the organisation’s next leadership elections
- Suspended NEC members remain at the centre of disputes linked to Danny Jordaan’s future at SAFA
- Security concerns have resurfaced after previous SAFA meetings descended into chaos and confrontation
Divisions inside the South African Football Association (SAFA) are continuing to widen as speculation grows over whether Danny Jordaan could seek another term as president of the organisation.
The latest developments come nearly two months after chaotic SAFA NEC meetings in March 2026 resulted in the suspension of four members who had openly criticised Jordaan and called for his suspension.
According to FARPost, SAFA NEC member Andile Ngconjana rejected claims that officials opposed to Jordaan were being deliberately targeted ahead of the organisation’s elections.
The suspended NEC members are Monde Montshiwa, Gladwyn White, Emma Hendricks and Orapeleng Setlhare.
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The group had demanded that Jordaan step aside while his fraud and theft case involving alleged misuse of R1.3 million (about US$70,000) in SAFA funds continues before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
Andile Ngconjana dismisses purge allegations
Speaking during an NEC gathering held on Sunday, 11 May 2026, Andile Ngconjana dismissed allegations that SAFA was targeting officials viewed as critical of Danny Jordaan ahead of the organisation’s elections.
Ngconjana said election periods often created tensions within organisations, with some individuals allegedly attempting to influence internal processes for their own interests.
He maintained that SAFA officials were simply ensuring procedures were followed correctly and according to the organisation’s rules.
“In any organisation, when you are going to elections, you have to monitor or make sure that all the processes are going right,” said Ngconjana.
He also suggested that accusations of a clean-out were being driven by people unhappy with how the processes were unfolding.
The latest SAFA meeting was reportedly held under tight security following chaotic NEC clashes in March 2026 that nearly turned violent.
Danny Jordaan election speculation grows
Although speculation around Jordaan’s future continues to dominate football discussions, Ngconjana insisted no official decision had yet been taken regarding candidates for the SAFA presidency.
“Remember, I said we didn’t talk about who is going to be the president yet,” he said.
“That’s when we will know who is interested, who is not interested. Unfortunately, for me, I’m not a prophet.”
Earlier reporting published by FARPost confirmed the suspended NEC members had lost their SAFA membership rights pending disciplinary hearings.
SAFA’s next elective conference is expected after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bennet Bailey has already indicated his interest in contesting the presidency, while Lucas Radebe has also reportedly been discussed within football circles as a possible candidate.
SAFA confirm that Hugo Broos contract situation still unresolved
Briefly News recently reported that Hugo Broos may need to formally reapply if he wants to remain Bafana Bafana coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The issue surfaced after SAFA confirmed there would be a recruitment process for the national team coaching position despite Broos still leading the squad.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).