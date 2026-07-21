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“Planned Babies”: Parents Gift Daughter a Brand-New House for Her 27th Birthday
Family and Relationships

“Planned Babies”: Parents Gift Daughter a Brand-New House for Her 27th Birthday

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A South African woman received a house as a birthday gift from her parents, and the moment was caught on video
  • The blindfolded surprise was shared on TikTok by her sister, showing the family cutting a ceremonial ribbon at the entrance
  • The video sparked a wave of reactions from people across southern Africa who were moved, jealous, and inspired

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Patrinah posed on the right with her parents
The picture on the left showed the woman cutting the ribbon to her new house. Image: @riri_ntshutelan
Source: TikTok

A South African woman got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when her parents handed her the keys to her very own home. She had just turned 27. Her sister, TikTok user @riri_ntshutelan, posted the video online with a caption that set the tone perfectly:

"POV: Your parents gift your sister a house for her 27th birthday because flowers just weren't enough."

A blindfold and a ribbon

In the clip, the birthday girl, @Patrinah, stands outside a newly built home with her eyes covered by a scarf. Her father stands beside her, grinning widely, holding a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon stretched across the front entrance. When the blindfold comes off, the reaction says everything.

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For many young South Africans watching, the video by user @riri_ntshutelan hit differently. In a country where homeownership feels increasingly out of reach for the under-30 generation, seeing a family make that kind of investment in their daughter struck a deep chord.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts with laughter and longing

Comments poured in from across southern Africa, ranging from pure admiration to good-natured envy.

KA¥O wrote:

"What an amazing way to be kicked out of your parents house."

Justgirl0101 commented:

"Planned kids."

Oeme Bonie Thiite wrote:

"Generational wealth."

Home Of Scents in Botswana commented:

"I was sitting here asking myself unanswerable questions. Someone works hard and builds beautiful homes for their children. Your parents motivated a lot of us today."

Tsotso said:

"It's giving 'we're tired of you, but we want you still close to home.'"

Mamanature wrote:

"My parents say this is AI so I'm going to scroll now."

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TheWordEyePsychDr commented:

"If it was me, I would rent it and save the rental cash and go back home to my parents."

Tsholofelojay wrote:

"Us orphans think it's AI."

Nafisa-Treats said:

"Can you ask your parents if they need another sister? Congrats, baby girl."

georgebankin777 commented:

"The catch is, now it's your turn to build for the next sibling."

Black Swan wrote:

"Parents that wanted to be parents."

3 Other Briefly News stories about birthday gifts

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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