“Planned Babies”: Parents Gift Daughter a Brand-New House for Her 27th Birthday
- A South African woman received a house as a birthday gift from her parents, and the moment was caught on video
- The blindfolded surprise was shared on TikTok by her sister, showing the family cutting a ceremonial ribbon at the entrance
- The video sparked a wave of reactions from people across southern Africa who were moved, jealous, and inspired
A South African woman got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when her parents handed her the keys to her very own home. She had just turned 27. Her sister, TikTok user @riri_ntshutelan, posted the video online with a caption that set the tone perfectly:
"POV: Your parents gift your sister a house for her 27th birthday because flowers just weren't enough."
A blindfold and a ribbon
In the clip, the birthday girl, @Patrinah, stands outside a newly built home with her eyes covered by a scarf. Her father stands beside her, grinning widely, holding a pair of scissors to cut the ribbon stretched across the front entrance. When the blindfold comes off, the reaction says everything.
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For many young South Africans watching, the video by user @riri_ntshutelan hit differently. In a country where homeownership feels increasingly out of reach for the under-30 generation, seeing a family make that kind of investment in their daughter struck a deep chord.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts with laughter and longing
Comments poured in from across southern Africa, ranging from pure admiration to good-natured envy.
KA¥O wrote:
"What an amazing way to be kicked out of your parents house."
Justgirl0101 commented:
"Planned kids."
Oeme Bonie Thiite wrote:
"Generational wealth."
Home Of Scents in Botswana commented:
"I was sitting here asking myself unanswerable questions. Someone works hard and builds beautiful homes for their children. Your parents motivated a lot of us today."
Tsotso said:
"It's giving 'we're tired of you, but we want you still close to home.'"
Mamanature wrote:
"My parents say this is AI so I'm going to scroll now."
TheWordEyePsychDr commented:
"If it was me, I would rent it and save the rental cash and go back home to my parents."
Tsholofelojay wrote:
"Us orphans think it's AI."
Nafisa-Treats said:
"Can you ask your parents if they need another sister? Congrats, baby girl."
georgebankin777 commented:
"The catch is, now it's your turn to build for the next sibling."
Black Swan wrote:
"Parents that wanted to be parents."
3 Other Briefly News stories about birthday gifts
- Zuluboy, the famous young boy known online as a teacher, was celebrated by his mother with a vibrant Sonic-themed birthday celebration.
- Musicians Kabza De Small and Oscar Mbo have displayed a solid friendship on social media after Small's latest move.
- A Botswana primary school learner named Refilwe Matopota surprised her school transport driver with a heartfelt birthday gift.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za