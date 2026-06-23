Zuluboy, the famous young boy known online as a teacher, was celebrated by his mother with a vibrant Sonic-themed birthday celebration

The heartwarming tribute and party footage were shared by his mother on Facebook as the toddler marked his big milestone

His mother decorated the room with colourful Sonic posters, placards, and a matching cake to honour the brilliant little boy turning 5 years old

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Mzansi's young internet 'teacher' Zuluboy was celebrated with an amazing Sonic party. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

The mother of South Africa's favourite internet sensation, Zuluboy, left social media users deeply moved on 22 June 2026. The little boy, fondly referred to as a teacher by his online followers “amaparents”, recently marked his fifth birthday. To make the day unforgettable, his mother, Facebook Lujabe Siphe, transformed the room into a gaming paradise, decorating the space with bright Sonic the Hedgehog placards and a beautiful custom cake.

Zuluboy's mom shares a touching message on his birthday

It was her emotionally raw caption that stole the viewers’ hearts. Siphe shared a reflection on the profound space her son occupies in her life. She explained that she had spent her life longing for her other half because she is a twin-less twin who always felt an unexplainable void. The mom said Zuluboy’s birth changed everything by filling that space in her heart and bringing endless daily brightness, joy, and laughter.

Watch the Facebook reel here.

Zuluboy was showered with blessings by "amaparents" on his birthday

Source: Facebook

Viewers were shocked that the wise little boy is only five years old and flooded the comment section with love and sweet words.

User @Bongiwe Mongezeleli commented:

"Oh Siphe, your womb is so blessed mntasekhaya (my sister). ZB is truly a gift from God, not only to you, but to the entire continent. We love him as if sakhe sahlala naye (we've lived with him)."

User @Na Zangi Wami joked:

"No, I refuse to believe. Zuluboy must be at least 45 or 65, happy birthday, boy boy. Ma-parents love you."

User @Nkosazana Madakile Asavela Cingo shared:

"Happy birthday, son of the world."

User @Wela Hlali Bontsi said:

"So he was 4 years old all this time? He sounded 6 years or above."

User @Neliseka Somdaka Mjongile added:

"Oh, this is beautiful, mommy."

User @Thokozani Kunene commented:

"Our very own professor. Happy birthday. May your wisdom grow in abundance. We love you."

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

A heartwarming video shared on Facebook captured Zuluboy giving his mother a detailed lesson on car pedals and road safety, impressing many viewers.

Zuluboy addressed the risks of too much screen time, saying it was not good for the eyes and that a person ends up having no friends, impressing many viewers who said they were guilty of that too.

A famous American content creator was impressed by Zuluboy's emotional intelligence after reviewing a video of his mom pranking him.

Source: Briefly News