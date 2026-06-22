Nicole Markram penned a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Proteas captain Aiden Markram on Sunday, 21 June

The Instagram post featured a photo of Aiden Markram holding a newborn baby, showing a different side of the cricket star

Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, with many excited by the suggestion that the couple may have welcomed a child

Image: @nicoledmakram

Source: Instagram

South African cricket star Aiden Markram received a touching Father's Day message from his wife, Nicole. She shared a photo of him holding what appears to be their newborn baby.

Nicole posted a black-and-white image showing the Proteas' Twenty20 International (T20I) captain gazing lovingly at the infant. Accompanying the photo was a heartfelt message:

"To the world you are a Dad. To our family, you are the world. Happy Father's Day my love."

Other than the snap, neither she nor Aiden offered any further details, but the post suggests the couple may have quietly welcomed a new addition to their family.

Markram and Nicole tied the knot in 2023 after they had been in a relationship for more than a decade. While the cricket star's performances on the field often place him in the public eye, the couple generally keep their personal lives private, only occasionally sharing special moments on social media.

See the Facebook post below:

They first announced they were expecting a child on Instagram on 21 December 2025. At the time, Nicole Markram shared a monochrome photo of the pair embracing her baby bump and captioned it:

"We're adding a little more love to our family."

Fans congratulate Aiden and Nicole Markram

The pregnancy announcement was met with an outpouring of support from friends and fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. See the comments below:

Pro cricketer and golfer @Eathan Bosch said:

"Over the moon for you two! Congratulations guys. 🫶🏼❤️"

@alyssa_pooran posted:

"My Bebe is having a baby. ❤️ Congrats to you both. ❤️"

@____mands___ commented:

"Congratulations Nicole Markram, this made me so happy to see! ♥️ Wishing you a smooth and gentle journey ahead, and so much love during this special time. 😘"

@jessica_erwee added:

"OMG, this is such exciting news! 😁❤️ Congratulations guys! You are going to make the most amazing parents. 🥰"

Months later, Nicole gave followers another glimpse into her journey to motherhood when she shared photos from her baby shower on 12 April. The celebration featured a soft yellow and white theme, with a sign reading "Nicole is a Mommy to Bee" and decorations inspired by bees and honeycombs.

More family news of South African sports stars

Briefly News reported that Springbok star RG Snyman and his wife Saskia shared life-changing news, and fans couldn't be happier for the couple.

After a difficult fertility journey filled with heartbreak, Jean Kleyman and his wife finally received the news they had been hoping for.

Family came first for the Springbok star Faf de Klerk as he and his wife Miné van Niekerk celebrated a special new beginning.

Source: Briefly News