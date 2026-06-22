A heartwarming video shared online by a proud mother captured the sweet moment her two young children surprised their father with homemade gifts for Father's Day.

Waiting downstairs for their dad, the children greeted him with big hugs before presenting handmade cards, and reading them to him

The adorable family footage was filmed at their home and shared on TikTok on 19 June 2026, touching many social media users

A local mother has shared a beautiful video of her kids showing love to their dad. Image: @lungiswaterrymkosana

Source: TikTok

A local mother won over South African social media users after documenting her children's precious Father's Day gesture. The dad walked downstairs to find his children waiting eagerly for him with massive hugs and special tokens of appreciation. The older brother stepped up first, proudly handing over a card he had specially crafted by hand for his dad.

Toddler and big brother melt hearts online

Soon after, the couple's toddler stepped forward to deliver her own piece of art. Her card featured a sweet drawing that declared her innocent love for her mom, TikTok user @lungiswaterrymkosana and dad, a touching addition that quickly melted hearts across the internet.

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many viewers were moved by the cute gesture, flooding the comments section sharing how much they enjoyed watching the beautiful family video.

User @ JayTee said:

"This is beautiful ❤️I love this."

User @MaNtuli shared:

"The voice of the little girl melted my heart ❤️."

User @Zen LisakhanyaIlanga commented:

"This is the most beautiful video on the internet today 🤝."

User @jacquelinemolefe0 added:

"This heals a part of me that never experienced a father."

User @ jaylep__ shared:

"What a beautiful family in a beautiful home!!! Inspiring."

User @ User said:

"Oh, to be a dad 🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about fathers

A young nurse proudly shared a photo with his paramedic dad on the first day they worked the same shift, creating a buzz on social media.

A young lady shared texts between herself and her absent father, who invited himself and his sister to her graduation, only for her to tell him not to bother coming.

A present dad enthusiastically hyped his little girl on her first day at school, giving her the right kind of motivation to build her confidence.

Source: Briefly News