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Young Stunna Faces Mixed Reactions After Sharing Daughter's Ear Piercing Video
Celebrities

Young Stunna Faces Mixed Reactions After Sharing Daughter's Ear Piercing Video

by  Nicolette Marais
3 min read
  • Amapiano star Young Stunna is a proud father to a young daughter and occasionally shares pictures and videos of her on his social media
  • He shared a video of his daughter on Father's Day of the little girl getting her ears pierced
  • His thousands of fans expressed mixed reactions about the viral video, with some praising the young father and others criticising him

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Young Stunna
Young Stunna is from Gauteng, South Africa. Photos: @Young Stunna
Source: Facebook

South African Amapiano star Young Stunna is a father to a young daughter. While he generally keeps his private life away from the public eye, he has offered fans glimpses into his fatherhood journey, including milestones like celebrating Father's Day. He is now facing criticism after sharing a video of his daughter getting her ears pierced.

Young Stunna shares video of daughter on Father's Day

On 21 June 2026 Young Stunna posted a video to his feed. His fans were quick to grab the video and upload it to their fan pages across social media.

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In the video, Young Stunna can be seen at an undisclosed location, holding his toddler daughter on his lap. A woman then enters the frame to pierce both of the baby's ears.

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Public's reactions to Young Stunna's video

A user on TikTok by the name of @youngstunna_fans1 uploaded the video that same day and the comment section instantly flooded with mixed reactions.

@Iris Macheke was not aware that Young Stunna has a daughter:

"When did this happen?😭he has a baby?😭she’s so cute tho 😍"

@Palesa123 complimented the moment:

"You can see ukhuti this one is planned😭♥️"

@Nicolenoted Young Stunna's parenting:

"He’s so gentle with her 🥺 ❤️"

@somthee4 thought it was a sweet moment and wrote:

"Askies sthandwasami, before she even felt the pain, that’s so sweet😭"

In contrast to the good comments, @stheemcbabe noted:

"but she didn't say she wants earrings."
Young Stunna (Sandile Fortune Msimango) and his daughter
Young Stunna (Sandile Fortune Msimango) and his daughter. Photos: @youngstunna_fans1 on TikTok, @swezzy.maven on Instagram
Source: Facebook

@homeboundmama did not agree with piercing a young child's ears and wrote:

"You can't pierce her ears yet she is tooo young! 🤦‍♀️

@Debbieclarke agreed with the above comment by posting:

"I don't know how I feel about this! This is not right!❌"

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Young Stunna shows off his new fancy home

Back in 2024, Young Stunna thanked the Imithandazo hitmaker Kabza De Small after he bought the home. This had people insinuating that Kabza played a role in his big purchase. He had always credited Kabza for his success, often referring to him as his father.

Young Stunna, who recently faced backlash for throwing money on the ground, took to his Instagram stories to show off his new house that is adorned with luxurious new furniture and all of his trophies and awards.

Young Stunna and his daughter
Young Stunna and his daughter. Photos: @swezzy.maven
Source: Facebook

Young Stunna buys his mum a new car

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young Stunna stunned fans when he surprised his mother with a new Hyundai car.

The singer wrote a sweet message saying he would do anything for his mom, as they have an unbreakable bond. Stunna joked about how he went to surprise his mother as she had just woken up. The video was taken in the morning, which explains why the ol' lady was wearing pyjamas.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nicolette Marais avatar

Nicolette Marais (Editor) With more than 17 years writing experience in both creative and media-related platforms, Nicolette has worked in a wide range of industries. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and was awarded Manager of the Year (2023, 2024, 2025). E-mail: nicolette.marais@briefly.co.za

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