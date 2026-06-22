“She Manifested That Bed”: Mr Price Home Makes Little Girl’s Dream Come True, SA Moved
- A heartwarming video shared online captured the emotional moment a little girl received her dream Barbie bed as a surprise gift from a major local retailer
- After seeing the father's original post about his daughter constantly admiring the bed at Mr Price Home, the retail chain decided to step in and deliver the special gift to her residence
- The clip was posted on TikTok on 20 June 2026, and touched the hearts of many social media users who thanked the retailer
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A devoted father moved internet users to tears after sharing his toddler's ongoing obsession with a specific kids' Barbie bed. Every time the family went shopping, the little girl would ask to visit Mr Price Home to look at the bed she wanted so badly, but could not get.
Mr Price Home gifts a young girl her dream bed
Spotting the original viral post, the management team at Mr Price Home decided to turn the little girl's dream into a reality by gifting her the entire setup for free. The father showed the ecstatic toddler, unable to contain her excitement, as the delivery team brought the bed into her home.
Watch the TikTok video below:
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The wholesome gesture moved social media users, who flooded the comment section to thank the retail store and said they had gained new customers.
User @busiiee._ shared:
"Mr Price's Home will be seeing my money more often."
User @Kaybee added:
"She manifested that bedm, her going to the shop every time to view it, that's speaking things into existence: Law of Attraction 101."
User @Hakuna_ma_toddler commented:
"She’ll grow up knowing her dad can move mountains for her. Thank you, Mr Price, for helping a present dad fulfil his daughter’s dream😍."
User @Who? said:
"We love you, Mr Price Home 💕. I will go buy something from you guys to support 💕."
User @unknown shared:
"This made me sooo happy! Thank you, Mr Price Home!"
User @katlego.M said:
"Finally, nana🥺❤️."
3 Briefly News articles about children
- A South African mother went viral after sharing a video of her seven-year-old son's first arrival at a boarding school in Limpopo.
- An English mother explained that she has to use multiple languages, including Xhosa, to manage her children when they start misbehaving, leaving social media users in stitches.
- Four-year-old Zuluboy argued that Sjava was singing the lyrics of his song Mbayimbayi wrong, and explained to his mom what the correct words should be.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za