A heartwarming video shared online captured the emotional moment a little girl received her dream Barbie bed as a surprise gift from a major local retailer

After seeing the father's original post about his daughter constantly admiring the bed at Mr Price Home, the retail chain decided to step in and deliver the special gift to her residence

The clip was posted on TikTok on 20 June 2026, and touched the hearts of many social media users who thanked the retailer

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Local retail giant, Mr Price Home, has won the hearts of South Africans after surprising a little girl with her dream bed. Image: @scott_matunga

Source: TikTok

A devoted father moved internet users to tears after sharing his toddler's ongoing obsession with a specific kids' Barbie bed. Every time the family went shopping, the little girl would ask to visit Mr Price Home to look at the bed she wanted so badly, but could not get.

Mr Price Home gifts a young girl her dream bed

Spotting the original viral post, the management team at Mr Price Home decided to turn the little girl's dream into a reality by gifting her the entire setup for free. The father showed the ecstatic toddler, unable to contain her excitement, as the delivery team brought the bed into her home.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The wholesome gesture moved social media users, who flooded the comment section to thank the retail store and said they had gained new customers.

User @busiiee._ shared:

"Mr Price's Home will be seeing my money more often."

User @Kaybee added:

"She manifested that bedm, her going to the shop every time to view it, that's speaking things into existence: Law of Attraction 101."

User @Hakuna_ma_toddler commented:

"She’ll grow up knowing her dad can move mountains for her. Thank you, Mr Price, for helping a present dad fulfil his daughter’s dream😍."

User @Who? said:

"We love you, Mr Price Home 💕. I will go buy something from you guys to support 💕."

User @unknown shared:

"This made me sooo happy! Thank you, Mr Price Home!"

User @katlego.M said:

"Finally, nana🥺❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about children

Source: Briefly News