Amapiano singer Young Stunna was recently called out for throwing money on the ground

The singer attempted to give people some money; however, he threw the notes and got dragged

Reactions from social media users were mixed, with many calling out the singer, and others saying that he was bragging

Young Stunna got dragged for throwing money on the ground while in a moving car.

Source: Instagram

Amapiano singer Young Stunna went viral recently after he was recorded throwing money on the ground for a group of men to catch.

While in a moving car, Stunna cheekily flung the notes out of the car, while grown men ran for the money, even taxi drivers.

Young Stunna dragged for throwing money

The Imithandazo singer went viral recently for showering fans with money. Keeping with the trend, Stunna did the same, but this time for a group of men.

In the clip shared by @AdvoBarryRoux on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, which was captioned, "Young Stunna was wrong for this!" Stunna threw what looked like R50 and R200 notes, as men ran towards the car to pick them up.

Even a taxi driver who was driving the car can be seen abandoning his vehicle just to pick up the money.

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with a majority of the people calling him out, arguing that he was humiliating them.

@Melani_020 asked:

"Oh no, did the taxi guy get out of the taxi while it was still moving? He said he will not be left behind, the taxi will drive itself."

@msmonakhisi said:

"This is dehumanising."

@monde031 defended Stunna:

"Wrong for giving out free money? Something is wrong with you, buddy Barry."

@Sibuzakes said:

"No matter how much money you have, don’t treat people that way."

@_NombuleloM reprimanded:

"Yho why didn’t he just give them kahle cause wow yho ha.a!"

Young Stunna got dragged online for throwing money on the ground.

Source: Instagram

@ThatAlienGuy_ asked:

"Wild! Absolute loser behaviour, or am I tripping?"

@tumedi_tumisang laughed:

"Keep the video safe after the piano era. He will remember his money."

@SaniExplore1 said:

"This is what stars do. I love it for him. Yeah, we're going through so much…but this is fun maaannn!"

@njakes245 believes in the supernatural:

"He is performing a ritual, and believe me, that the money he gave away will return to him multiplied because he is taking other people’s luck through those actions."

Young Stunna gifts mom brand new car

A feel-good story for a change, in a previous report from Briefly News, South African amapiano singer Young Stunna shocked social media users when he surprised his mom with a new whip.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Adiwele hitmaker posted two videos of his mother getting surprised with her new Hyundai car. The star then penned a sweet message saying he would do anything for his mom, further showcasing their unbreakable bond.

"Caught her crusty, you can blame me. Made her cry. Anything for my mum. First successful surprise," he wrote.

