Content creator and father Sihle Dambuza made a bold statement about absent fathers on a Johannesburg podcast episode

Sihle argued that bringing a child into the world without taking responsibility for their care is fundamentally inexcusable

Many viewers were deeply moved by how strongly Sihle condemned absent fathers in the clip

Sihle spoke openly about the lasting trauma left by absent parents during a podcast appearance. Image: @thefatherwoundpod

Source: TikTok

Sihle Dambuza left many South Africans nodding along after a podcast clip of him speaking about absent fathers went viral on TikTok account @thefatherwoundpod on 4 August 2026. Sihle Dambuza appeared on The Father Wound Pod, hosted by Keamogetswe Kopano Matlala, where he shared his views on parental absence.

Sihle dismisses excuses for absent fathers

He described it plainly as a "crime against humanity," arguing that the emotional and psychological damage left on a child who never chose to be born is beyond measure. Sihle went further, pushing back against the reasons often used to justify a father's absence.

His position was clear: choosing to bring a child into the world while refusing to take responsibility for that child's wellbeing is nothing that can be excused or reasoned away. He was not speaking in abstractions. He was speaking as a father who clearly understands the weight of that role.

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Watch the podcast clip that sparked the conversation in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on absent fathers

South Africans flooded the comments section with their thoughts:

User @Tia said:

"It is indeed a crime against humanity when you take a closer look at it."

User @Zinziswa Dambuza wrote:

"Well said, mntanam. I'm proud of you. How I wish this talk could reach all the absent fathers."

User @lebsmcd added:

"Can we also have a conversation about absent mothers, because wow!"

User @Kgomotso Tlhapane agreed:

"Sihle said it so well; it is indeed a crime against humanity."

User @Lerato Nkutha🇿🇦 shared:

"He speaks so well, man; the voice is so calming 😭."

User @Marcia concluded:

"Well said, Sihle; very powerful."

3 Briefly news articles about absent fathers

A South African babe vented about her deadbeat father, tearfully sharing how his absence affected her life and relationships.

A mom shared a clip of her young daughter crying for her father, who ignored her calls and did not respond to her voice recordings.

A young lady shared texts between herself and her absent father, who invited himself and his sister to her graduation, only for her to tell him not to bother coming.

Source: Briefly News