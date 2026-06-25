Samantha Carelse was crowned Mrs Supranational South Africa 2026 at the grand finale held on 20 June 2026 in Midrand

The prestigious event celebrated married, single and divorced women who lead with purpose, confidence and community impact

Seven additional titles were awarded on the night, including Mrs Grand South Africa, Face of the Universe and Mrs Cosmo South Africa

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Samantha Carelse won the Mrs Supranational South Africa 2026 title and R100,00 in cash over the weekend. Photo: Supplied.

Source: UGC

GAUTENG - Samantha Carelse was crowned Mrs Supranational South Africa 2026 at a glittering grand finale held on Saturday, 20 June 2026, at Vodacom World in Midrand.

The evening brought together remarkable women from across the country to compete for a range of national titles on a platform that celebrates married, divorced and single women who lead with purpose and authenticity.

Carelse's victory was the highlight of an emotionally charged night. Her crowning marks the beginning of her journey as South Africa's representative on the international Mrs Supranational stage, a moment the pageant described as a reflection of "perseverance, faith and the courage to keep going."

A night of multiple crowns

Seven additional titles were awarded at the grand finale, each recognising a different facet of women's leadership and service.

Tsholofelo Peeters was crowned Mrs Grand South Africa, while Samantha Chetty received the title of Mrs Grand Global Ambassador, a role the pageant said recognises "leadership, influence and a heart for service."

Natasha Perold, known for her advocacy work, was named Face of the Universe South Africa. Wendy Van Den Berg was crowned Mrs Supranational Ambassador, and Michelle Blignaut took home the Mrs Cosmo South Africa title.

Simone Janse Van Rensburg was announced as Mrs Grand South Africa First Runner-Up, with organisers noting that her "authenticity, stage presence and commitment to excellence made a lasting impression."

In the Ambassador division, Linet Odera was named First Princess for her "grace, professionalism and commitment" throughout the competition:

Samantha Carelse shares post-crowning journey

Taking to Instagram, newly crowned Mrs Supranational South Africa 2026 Samantha Carelse opened up about the whirlwind of emotions she has experienced just four days into her reign. She said balancing media interviews, public appearances, messages from supporters, social media, emails, preparations for the international competition and helping her pageant students has been more demanding than she had anticipated.

Despite the hectic schedule, Carelse said she feels incredibly grateful to be living her dream. She thanked everyone who has shown her love and support, saying their encouragement has carried her through the busy first few days. While the journey has only just begun, she said she is excited about everything that lies ahead.

Take a look at her post:

More than just a crown

Founded on a mission to "revolutionise beauty pageants," Mrs Supranational South Africa positions itself as a purpose-driven platform rather than a conventional competition. The pageant values a woman's accomplishments, lived experience and capacity for community impact above conventional beauty standards.

Organisers noted that while the evening ended with titles and tiaras, "the true heart of the event was found in the courage of every woman who took part."

As the newly crowned queens step into their roles, they carry with them the stories and communities that brought them to the stage, along with a responsibility to represent South Africa with integrity and grace.

Congratulations poured in for Samantha Carelse, Tsholofelo Peeters, Samantha Chetty, Natasha Perold, Wendy Van Den Berg, Michelle Blignaut, Linet Odera, Simone Janse Van Rensburg and every finalist who competed in the 2026 edition.

3 More pageant-related stories

Briefly News previously reported that Miss South Africa Top 24 finalist Sanelisiwe Diko inspired South Africans after sharing a video of her intense training routine as she prepared for the national pageant, with many pledging to vote for her.

previously reported that Miss South Africa Top 24 finalist Sanelisiwe Diko inspired South Africans after sharing a video of her intense training routine as she prepared for the national pageant, with many pledging to vote for her. In another story, Rachel Kolisi endorsed Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 finalist Palesa van Rooyen ahead of the public voting deadline after the pageant organisation unveiled this year's contestants.

South Africans shared their favourite Miss South Africa 2026 hopefuls after the pageant's Top 30 entrants were revealed, with entertainment commentator Nozipho Mashaba also naming her standout contestants.

Source: Briefly News