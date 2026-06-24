Precious Kofi recently took to social media to reveal she is getting married, celebrating the milestone with a ring emoji

The actress who became an artist was married for six years, but divorced in 2017

The announcement post of Precious' new engagement was accompanied by a series of photos, including a kiss on a hike

Actress to artist Precious Kofi revealed she is getting married again after saying she had given up on marriage. Photos: @Precious Kofi

Source: Facebook

In March 2026, Precious, who is a mother of two, hard-launched her new man on social media. Three months later, she announced her engagement. She also said she and her new fiancé are prioritising premarital counselling before they exchange vows.

Precious is getting married

Taking to social media on 23 June 2026, Precious Kofi revealed she is engaged. She posted photos of herself and her man, whose name is unknown, and wrote the caption:

"I said Yes 💍"

Reactions to the new engagement

Hundreds of comments from fans and celebrities like respected South African actress Renate Stuurman, Nandi Madida and Lerato Mvelase flooded Precious Kofi's post, congratulating her on the new milestone.

Precious Kofi and her new fiance on a hike. Photos: @Precious Kofi

Source: Facebook

The SAFTA-winning actress, Renate Stuurman, commented,

"Congratulations lovely❤️"

Nandi Madida is a South African media personality with 3.4 million Instagram followers, and she wrote,

"Congrats ❤️"

Veteran actress Lerato Mvelase added her love by writing,

"😍🙌🏾 Congratulations"

@buhlebendalomda added to the comments:

"Nchoo baby girl you deserve all the happiness. I wish you all things bright and beautiful ❤️"

This new engagement announcement comes after hard-learned lessons in love.

Healing from the past

Precious Kofi was previously married to an American man only referred to as Mr. Schamel.

After relocating from the Eastern Cape to the United States, that six-year marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 2017.

In a vulnerable YouTube vlog uploaded in 2025, Precious reflected on her life as a 37-year-old divorced mother of two. She confessed that she walked into her first marriage completely unequipped. Because her parents split when she was 19, her only real blueprint for romance came from television soap operas.

Doing things differently with counselling

Reflecting on her past, Precious Kofi believes that having an objective third party could have changed the trajectory of her first marriage.

"Having a third party with whom you’re discussing important issues is a good idea."

She noted that a professional could have given them the necessary conflict-resolution skills to handle their age, racial, and cultural differences.

Actress to artist, Precious Kofi has a new husband-to-be. Photos: @preciouskofi

Source: Facebook

Determined to set a stronger foundation this time around, Precious, who admitted she had temporarily given up on the idea of marriage, is making sure history doesn't repeat itself.

Precious Kofi said she and her new fiancé are prioritising premarital counselling to guarantee they are fully aligned before exchanging vows.

Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, shows off her engagement ring

Briefly News reported about the former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux who showed off her custom-made engagement ring in a recent Instagram video.

The beauty queen is engaged to be married to her fiancé, Luke Tenoever, and she revealed that he co-designed the ring. Mia shared a video of her engagement ring, which is a stunning diamond ring with super fine gold detail.

Source: Briefly News