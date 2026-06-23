Simz Ngema shared a touching birthday tribute to her eldest son, Tiyani, on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, as he turned 6 years old

The South African actress praised Tiyani for his emotional maturity, noting how he patiently waits for his turn with baby brother Kaboentle

Fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments with birthday wishes for the little boy fans have adored since his debut on social media in 2021

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Simz Ngema marked her first son's birthday with an emotional post. Image: simzngema

Source: Instagram

South African actress and musician Simz Ngema melted hearts on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, with a deeply personal birthday message dedicated to her firstborn son, Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chinyani, who turned six years old.

The emotional tribute was accompanied by several pictures and videos of Tiyani, laughing with pure, carefree joy.

A mother's love for her 'Superman'

In the heartfelt post, Simz described how Tiyani has become her emotional anchor, especially since welcoming her second son, Kaboentle Tinotenda Chinyani, in late 2024.

"You were sent to this earth to love even the weakest parts of me," she wrote. "Sometimes I feel like you are too young to understand my emotions so well, but I understand that God chose you specifically for me, and what a special feeling that is."

Simz also gushed about the remarkable patience Tiyani shows as a big brother. "It makes me proud and sad that you even understand that 'mummy needs a bit of time with the baby' and how you wait so patiently for your turn. Not only wait, but ask me what your baby brother and I need."

She closed the tribute, calling him her protector and her Superman:

"Thank you for 'protecting us when Dada is not around'. You are my Superhero. I love you My Superman. Happy Birthday ❤️"

Tiyani's journey from secret to social media star

Tiyani was born to Simz and Zimbabwean model and TV personality Tino Chinyani, with Simz keeping her pregnancy entirely private. She only revealed his existence publicly a few months after his birth, through a maternity photoshoot and video announcement. Fans finally got to see his face in April 2021 when his parents introduced him after a dedication ceremony, and South Africa fell in love instantly, with many pointing out his striking resemblance to his mother, right down to the shared dimples.

His parents later launched the clothing brand Tiyani Afrika in his honour, and in 2023, they released the song Tiyani to mark his third birthday.

Celebrity friends and fans poured love into the comments:

@yandathabethe_:

"Happy birthday baby ❤️"

@ndumndum1:

"Happy birthday aunty's big boy!!! We loved you before you were even born 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nyasha.chinyani:

"Happy birthday to my favourite sticker 🤣❤️❤️🥺"

@thenji_x_:

"Happy birthday cutey pie 🥳 may God's favor & hand be upon you always ❤️"

@queen_zee_lately:

"🥳🥳🥳🥳 Happy birthday little Chasura 🦅. May all your days be filled with splendour and blessings. Aunty Zen loves you ♥️"

Simz Ngema celebrated her son Tiyani's special day. Image: simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema buys new whip

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is the proud owner of a stunning Range Rover, and she didn't spare the details or pictures, as she announced the news to the world.

Taking to her Instagram page on 12 March 2026, the singer and mother of two gave credit to God and was overwhelmed with pride as she shared how long she had wanted and manifested her car.

Source: Briefly News